If you have Instacart+ you now get Peacock Premium at no additional cost

Published Nov 29th, 2023 11:03AM EST
There’s nothing better in this world than the feeling of getting rid of ads. Unfortunately, over the course of the last couple of years, that has come with an ever-increasing cost that is frankly pricing a lot of us out of that life. Instead, we have slowly slipped back into the world of cable and more of us are picking ad-supported plans for our streaming services to save money.

But, there is hope, and it comes in the form of…Instacart? Yep, you read that right. In a press release, Instacart announced that Instacart+ subscribers will now get Peacock Premium included in their membership at no additional cost. So, if you’re already an Instacart+ subscriber, you could just pay the difference for Peacock Premium Plus to go ad-free, rather than having to pay the whole cost of the plan.

Heather Rivera, Vice President of Strategy, Partnerships, and Corporate Development at Instacart, said in a statement that the partnership is great for consumers who want to save time heading out to get snacks for movie night, saying “an hour saved on a trip to the store means an hour more of fan-favorite shows from Peacock.”

“Instacart+ helps deliver all of the snacks and beverages a Peacock viewer needs for a must-see TV night. We’re excited to marry the convenience of shopping with Instacart with Peacock’s unparalleled content offerings. An hour saved on a trip to the store means an hour more of fan-favorite shows from Peacock.”

Peacock logo.
Peacock logo. Image source: NBCUniversal

Annie Luo, Executive Vice President of Head of Global Partnerships and Strategic Development at Peacock, echoed Rivera, saying that they were launching the partnership at peak times of the year for both TV viewing and grocery delivery.

“Peacock and Instacart are both fast-growing brands that aim to deliver a great experience and exceptional value to our customers. With TV viewing and grocery delivery at their peak during the holiday season, it’s the perfect time to launch this partnership and lean into big moments across NBCUniversal.”

Peacock Premium usually costs $5.99 per month, so getting that as part of Instacart+ — which costs $9.99 per month — is a great deal if you also pay for a delivery service like it or DoorDash (also $9.99 per month). Instacart, of course, is more focused on being a delivery service for groceries and retailers rather than other services like Grubhub which focus mostly on restaurant deliveries.

Peacock Premium will get you live sports and events, shows from NBC and Bravo, and channels Hallmark and the WWE. If you decide to upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus, you’ll be free of ads, be able to download movies and episodes of television shows for offline viewing on your phone or tablet, and get your local NBC channel live.

As a Peacock Premium subscriber, Instacart+ adding this service certainly has been considering picking up Instacart+ since it would only be $4 more per month. I’d have to look and see which stores work with the service within my area before I pulled that trigger, though.

