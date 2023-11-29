Your next holiday gift from Best Buy might be delivered by DoorDash

We’re official in the holiday season, and tech gifts are always high on the list for a lot of people. If you find yourself unable to stop by your local Best Buy, you always have the ability to have a product shipped to your door. But, what if you need that product in a matter of hours instead of a matter of days?

That’s the issue that DoorDash and the big box retailer seem keen to solve. In a blog post, DoorDash announced a new partnership with Best Buy that will bring a number of products from the technology retailer directly into the DoorDash app. DoorDash users will be able to order products from their local store and, just like ordering food, have them delivered within hours by a driver.

Fuad Hannon, Vice President of New Verticals at DoorDash, said in a statement that the partnership marks the “first national consumer electronics retailer” on its app.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Best Buy to DoorDash as our first national consumer electronics retailer on the marketplace. This partnership provides consumers access to Best Buy’s diverse selection of specialty consumer electronics with the speed and convenience of DoorDash. With the holiday season around the corner, this is a valuable occasion for consumers to shop for tech gifts for everyone on their list and experience the joy of shopping at Best Buy directly on the DoorDash app.”

It seems that the selection will be pretty large. DoorDash says that users can expect to find a “4K TV for family movie nights, video games to keep the kids entertained, or wireless speakers to set the mood for holiday gatherings.” It’ll be interesting to see how TVs work, especially since the size of a driver’s vehicle will play an impact on whether they can physically transport a larger television.

To kick off the partnership, DoorDash is offering people who place their first order a discount on select orders. Anyone who is a DashPass subscriber will also get free delivery.

To celebrate the news and the holiday season, now through December 5, consumers can get $15 off Best Buy orders of $55+ using code BEST15 and DashPass members with an active DashPass account can get $25 off Best Buy orders of $55+ using code BEST25.** These special deals are part of “Deck the Doorstep,” DoorDash’s annual holiday savings event that offers users limited-time discounts, daily deals, and exclusive DashPass offers from local and nationwide merchants, all in one place.

This is a great move by both companies. I live in an area where my local Apple Store offers deliveries within a couple of hours through a partnership with a delivery service, so it’s great to see Best Buy start to offer the same experience through DoorDash. Every once in a while, I realize I’m out of printer ink and it would be really convenient to have that delivered within a couple of hours rather than having to run out after work.

DoorDash actually says that most orders from Best Buy will be delivered in under an hour, which would be even more ridiculous. I’m curious to see if they can pull that off, especially considering that placing an order for store pickup at Best Buy usually takes a couple of hours. Who knows, but I’m excited to live in this future where I can place an order on my couch and a new PS5 shows up at my door a half hour later.

Actually, that sounds quite dangerous.