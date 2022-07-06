Amazon Prime subscribers get a year of Grubhub Plus for free

In a week, millions of Amazon Prime subscribers will be taking advantage of countless deals for Prime Day. We’ll be keeping you up to date with all of the deals during the two-day event, but in the meantime, Amazon has a few surprises in store for Prime members. Most notably, Prime members are getting a free, one-year membership to Grubhub Plus.

Amazon Prime giving away free Grubhub Plus

As of Wednesday, July 6th, every Amazon Prime member can redeem a free year of Grubhub Plus, which normally costs $9.99 a month. To activate the deal, go to Amazon.com/Grubhub and tap on the big button that says “Activate free Grubhub+”.

Grubhub Plus includes unlimited, $0 food delivery fees on orders over $12. The service also offers exclusive perks and rewards such as free food and discounts. Amazon says that free deliveries through Grubhub Plus are available at hundreds of thousands of restaurants in more than 4,000 cities around the US.

Ariella Kurshan, Senior Vice President of Growth at Grubhub, shared this statement:

Both Grubhub and Amazon have transformed people’s lives by providing them with unprecedented choice and convenience. With the new Grubhub and Amazon offering, Prime members now can enjoy free delivery from hundreds of thousands of restaurants across the country, when they sign up for a year of free Grubhub+. I’m thrilled that new Grubhub diners from Amazon can get even more delivered to their door with their Prime membership.

If you do decide to take advantage of the offer, know that the subscription will auto-renew after a year. When your free, one-year membership ends, Grubhub will immediately charge the payment method associated with your Grubhub account $9.99. You can cancel any time by visiting the “Grubhub+ membership” section in your Grubhub account settings.

Additional perks for Prime members

In addition to free Grubhub deliveries, Amazon is also celebrating Thursday Night Football coming to Prime Video this fall. Now through July 11th, Prime members can save up to 15% on home accessories and electronics on NFL licensed products in the Fan Shop.

Amazon is also putting a bunch of smart TVs and accessories on sale through July 11th. The TVs include Amazon’s Fire TV 4-Series and Omni Series, Hisense U6 Series, Insignia, Pioneer, and Toshiba. Plus, Amazon’s Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Stick are on sale.

Finally, Amazon is giving Prime members an exclusive 60-second sneak preview of the upcoming Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The series debuts on September 2nd, 2022, but you can watch the sneak peek now at Amazon.com/RingsOfPower. You’ll need to log in to watch it, but it will be available to everyone on Friday.