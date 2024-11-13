Amazon Haul is a new discount store where everything is $20 or less

Amazon is finally fighting back against the likes of Temu, Shein, and AliExpress, as the retailer has launched its own discount storefront dubbed Amazon Haul. The new store offers affordable clothes, home goods, lifestyle products, and electronics that ship within one to two weeks. And unlike Amazon proper, everything on Haul costs $20 or less.

For now, you can only access Amazon Haul through the Amazon Shopping mobile app. In order to access the storefront, type “Haul” into the search bar, then tap the first option. Once you reach the store, you’ll see “crazy low prices” on a wide variety of products: $2.70 for shoe laces, $3.99 for a cell phone stand, $4.99 for a satin pillowcase, and more.

“Finding great products at very low prices is important to customers, and we continue to explore ways that we can work with our selling partners so they can offer products at ultra-low prices,” said Dharmesh Mehta, VP of Worldwide Selling Partner Services at Amazon.

The more you spend on Amazon Haul, the more you’ll save. The store offers free shipping on all orders of $25 or more and takes 5% off orders of $50 and 10% off orders of $75.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Even though these items are cheap, Amazon still protects them all with its A-to-z Guarantee, so you can be sure that your purchase is safe, authentic, and compliant with necessary regulations. You can also return any items that are damaged, defective, or not as described within 15 days of delivery, as long as you paid more than $3 for the item.

“Amazon Haul aims to help make shopping for fashion, home, lifestyle, electronics, and other products even more fun, easy, and affordable, all backed by Amazon’s A-to-z product guarantee so customers can shop with confidence that the products they’re purchasing are safe, authentic, and in the condition expected,” Mehta said. “It’s early days for this experience, and we’ll continue to listen to customers as we refine and expand it in the weeks and months to come.”