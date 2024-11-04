Prime Video’s new feature uses generative AI to recap what you’re watching

For years, Prime Video’s most impressive party trick has been the X-Ray feature, which shows viewers a wealth of information about the content they’re watching, from actor bios to the name of the song playing to trivia about the scene. This week, Amazon gave the X-Ray feature an AI-powered cousin in the form of X-Ray Recaps.

As Amazon explained on its website, X-Ray Recaps are powered by generative AI and create “brief, easy-to-digest summaries of full seasons of TV shows, single episodes, and even pieces of episodes, all personalized down to the exact minute of where you are watching.” So, whether you’re struggling to keep up with a dense plot minutes into a movie or you’re jumping back into the season you abandoned halfway through, X-Ray Recaps are ready for you.

X-Ray Recap for an episode of Upload. Image source: Prime Video

Amazon Bedrock, which is an AWS service for building and scaling generative AI apps, powers the new feature. X-Ray Recaps utilize a combination of Bedrock models and custom AI models trained on Amazon SageMaker to analyze segments of video along with subtitles and dialogue to generate detailed descriptions of everything happening on screen.

Amazon also set guardrails to ensure that the recaps don’t include spoilers and remain concise, even if there’s a great deal of information to impart.

X-Ray Recaps is still in beta, but it started rolling out to Fire TV customers in the US on Monday. Support for more devices is coming later this year. X-Ray Recaps work with all Amazon MGM Studios Original series, including Mr. & Mrs. Smith and The Boys.

If you have a Fire TV and want to try the feature, you can find it on the Prime Video detail page or during playback on the X-Ray experience. When you select X-Ray Recaps, you’ll be able to choose from a variety of options, such as full-season recaps.