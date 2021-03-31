The iPhone 13 series is due in September, according to some recent leaks. Apple reportedly plans to return to the regular iPhone launch schedule after having delayed the iPhone 12 launch event, and iPhone 12 series release dates last year. The iPhone 13 will deliver various upgrades that fans will appreciate, according to leaks. That includes a notch redesign that would represent a major design change. But not everything in iPhone 13 will change, and some leakers even claim that the phone won’t even be called iPhone 13. Instead, Apple will go with an iPhone 12s moniker that would be better fitted for the handset.

A new report from a trusted Apple insider further indicates that the iPhone 13 won’t provide upgrades across the board. According to o Ming-Chi Kuo, the wide-angle lens will be largely untouched on the four iPhone 13 models launching later this year.

Well-connected to Apple’s supply chain, Kuo said in a new note to investors that MacRumors saw that Sunny Optical will manufacture the 7P wide-angle lens going into the four iPhone 13 versions.

We expect Sunny Optical to successfully pass the quality verification of the 7P wide-angle lens order for ‌iPhone 13‌. Because ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, 13, and 13 Pro share the same f1.6 7P wide-angle lens (vs. 13 Pro Max’s f1.5 7P wide-angle lens), so Sunny Optical’s order is the most in-demand. We estimate that Sunny Optical will ship the 7P wide-angle lens of the ‌iPhone 13‌ to LG Innotek as soon as May.

The iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 Pro should feature the same wide-angle lens as their predecessors. The iPhone 13 Pro Max will get a small improvement, moving to an f/1.5 wide-angle lens from the f/1.6 wide-angle of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Kuo also noted that Apple’s demand for optical lenses will only increase in the coming years, fueled in part by the new AR and car products that Apple is rumored to make.

Previous leaks did indicate various camera upgrades planned for the iPhone 13 series. The ultra wide angle lens is rumored to feature f/1.8 apertures instead of the f/2.4 aperture on the iPhone 12, Barclays analysts said a few weeks ago.

Separately, display analyst Ross Young said back in October 2020 that the camera sensor of both the iPhone 13 pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will increase.

Kuo made additional predictions about the iPhone 13 camera setup, saying that the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s unique sensor-shift sensor image stabilization will expand to the entire iPhone 13 lineup this year.

Bigger sensors and apertures will allow the camera system to collect more light and could improve low-light and night photography modes. Sensor shift stabilization will reduce camera shake and improve handheld exposure, which should also enhance low-light photography.

As always with iPhone rumors, nothing can be confirmed at this time. Regardless of whether certain camera components remain unchanged or not, we should expect camera improvements from the iPhone 13 series. The camera has always been one of the most important iPhone features, and Apple has always delivered them, setting the bar on what should be achievable with smartphone cameras. Competition has increased dramatically in recent years, putting even more pressure on Apple’s iPhone camera team.

