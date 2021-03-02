Months before the pandemic turned the world upside-down, one of the biggest news stories in the US was the launch of Popeyes’ fried chicken sandwich. The chicken wars were all that anyone could talk about as Popeyes attempted to steal the crown from Chick-fil-A, and while we’re still not sure who won, it certainly drummed up plenty of business for any restaurants with a chicken sandwich on the menu. But now, well over a year after the Popeyes chicken sandwich made its debut, another challenger has entered the ring: The one and only McDonald’s.

Last week, McDonald’s debuted its brand new Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and if you have not partaken yet, you might want to take advantage of this limited-time offer from DoorDash. Starting on March 1st and lasting through March 7th, DoorDash is giving away a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich with every delivery order of $15 or more from McDonald’s. Once you’ve hit the limit, enter promo code CRISPY to get your free sandwich.

As McDonald’s announced in a press release last month, the Crispy Chicken Sandwich comes in three variations, but you’ll only be able to get the classic sandwich with the DoorDash deal. Of course, if you like the freebie and decide to snag another, you can get a spicy sandwich with Spicy Pepper Sauce or a deluxe sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and mayo the next time around. McDonald’s provided descriptions for each version of the sandwich:

Crispy Chicken Sandwich : For those who want to keep things simple – topped with our crinkle cut pickles and served on a new toasted, buttered potato roll.

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich : For those craving some heat – served with a Spicy Pepper Sauce and crinkle cut pickles on a toasted potato roll.

Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich : For those looking for a little extra somethin’ in the toppings department– served with shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes and mayo.

“We’ve heard our customers loud and clear, and we know they’re craving more chicken options,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen. “We’re confident all chicken fans – from traditionalists to spice enthusiasts – will discover a new menu favorite they’ll come back for time and time again.”

