All of the new shows and movies coming to Disney+ in January 2021 have been revealed.

WandaVision debuts on January 15th as the first Marvel Studios show on Disney+. New episodes will be available every Friday after that for a total of six weeks.

Other highlights in January include The Wolverine, Toy Story That Time Forgot, and Isle of Dogs.

The Mandalorian might have wrapped up its second season, but don’t cancel your Disney+ subscription just yet. The first Marvel Studios show, WandaVision, will debut on January 15th, marking the beginning of a new era for the MCU. Just days ago, Disney confirmed that nearly two dozens Star Wars and Marvel shows and currently in the works for Disney+, fulfilling the promise of the service after the pandemic threw everything into disarray.

Here’s everything new coming to the Disney+ streaming service throughout the month of January:

Streaming January 1

700 Sharks

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!

Great Shark Chow Down

Mega Hammerhead

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

The Wolverine (2013)

Earth to Ned | Episodes 11-20

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Firm Handshake

Streaming January 8

Disney Fam Jam

Ferdinand

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 1

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 3

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 4

Toy Story That Time Forgot

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: The Anatomy of Emotion



Marvel Studios: Legends | Episodes 1 and 2

Streaming January 15

Disney Elena of Avalor (s3)

Doctor Doolittle 3

Isle of Dogs



Mary Poppins Returns



WandaVision | Episode 1

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: The Concert of a Lifetime

Streaming January 22

Wild Uganda

Pixar Popcorn | Premiere

WandaVision | Episode 2

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: The Finishing Touches

Streaming January 29

Dinosaurs (s1-4)

Epic

The Incredible Dr. Pol

Ramona and Beezus

Texas Storm Squad



WandaVision | Episode 3

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Promise Kept

That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of January. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in February.