By Jacob Siegal
December 17th, 2020 at 5:14 PM
  • All of the new shows and movies coming to Disney+ in January 2021 have been revealed.
  • WandaVision debuts on January 15th as the first Marvel Studios show on Disney+. New episodes will be available every Friday after that for a total of six weeks.
  • Other highlights in January include The Wolverine, Toy Story That Time Forgot, and Isle of Dogs.

The Mandalorian might have wrapped up its second season, but don’t cancel your Disney+ subscription just yet. The first Marvel Studios show, WandaVision, will debut on January 15th, marking the beginning of a new era for the MCU. Just days ago, Disney confirmed that nearly two dozens Star Wars and Marvel shows and currently in the works for Disney+, fulfilling the promise of the service after the pandemic threw everything into disarray.

Here’s everything new coming to the Disney+ streaming service throughout the month of January:

Streaming January 1

  • 700 Sharks
  • Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!
  • Great Shark Chow Down
  • Mega Hammerhead
  • Mr. Popper’s Penguins
  • The Wolverine (2013)
  • Earth to Ned | Episodes 11-20
  • Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Firm Handshake

Streaming January 8

  • Disney Fam Jam
  • Ferdinand
  • Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 1
  • Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2
  • Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 3
  • Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 4
  • Toy Story That Time Forgot
  • Extras – Beyond the Clouds: The Anatomy of Emotion
  • Marvel Studios: Legends | Episodes 1 and 2

Streaming January 15

  • Disney Elena of Avalor (s3)
  • Doctor Doolittle 3
  • Isle of Dogs
  • Mary Poppins Returns
  • WandaVision | Episode 1
  • Extras – Beyond the Clouds: The Concert of a Lifetime

Streaming January 22

  • Wild Uganda
  • Pixar Popcorn | Premiere
  • WandaVision | Episode 2
  • Extras – Beyond the Clouds: The Finishing Touches

Streaming January 29

  • Dinosaurs (s1-4)
  • Epic
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol
  • Ramona and Beezus
  • Texas Storm Squad
  • WandaVision | Episode 3
  • Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Promise Kept

That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of January. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in February.

