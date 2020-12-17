- All of the new shows and movies coming to Disney+ in January 2021 have been revealed.
- WandaVision debuts on January 15th as the first Marvel Studios show on Disney+. New episodes will be available every Friday after that for a total of six weeks.
- Other highlights in January include The Wolverine, Toy Story That Time Forgot, and Isle of Dogs.
The Mandalorian might have wrapped up its second season, but don’t cancel your Disney+ subscription just yet. The first Marvel Studios show, WandaVision, will debut on January 15th, marking the beginning of a new era for the MCU. Just days ago, Disney confirmed that nearly two dozens Star Wars and Marvel shows and currently in the works for Disney+, fulfilling the promise of the service after the pandemic threw everything into disarray.
Here’s everything new coming to the Disney+ streaming service throughout the month of January:
Streaming January 1
- 700 Sharks
- Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!
- Great Shark Chow Down
- Mega Hammerhead
- Mr. Popper’s Penguins
- The Wolverine (2013)
- Earth to Ned | Episodes 11-20
- Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Firm Handshake
Streaming January 8
- Disney Fam Jam
- Ferdinand
- Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 1
- Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2
- Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 3
- Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 4
- Toy Story That Time Forgot
- Extras – Beyond the Clouds: The Anatomy of Emotion
- Marvel Studios: Legends | Episodes 1 and 2
Streaming January 15
- Disney Elena of Avalor (s3)
- Doctor Doolittle 3
- Isle of Dogs
- Mary Poppins Returns
- WandaVision | Episode 1
- Extras – Beyond the Clouds: The Concert of a Lifetime
Streaming January 22
- Wild Uganda
- Pixar Popcorn | Premiere
- WandaVision | Episode 2
- Extras – Beyond the Clouds: The Finishing Touches
Streaming January 29
- Dinosaurs (s1-4)
- Epic
- The Incredible Dr. Pol
- Ramona and Beezus
- Texas Storm Squad
- WandaVision | Episode 3
- Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Promise Kept
That’s everything we’re going to see on Disney+ through the month of January. We’ll be back next month with a list of all the shows and movies coming to Disney’s streaming service in February.