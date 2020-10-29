If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday 2020 is still a month away, but no one told Amazon that because the retailer just kicked off some huge sales that all have Black Friday-worthy discounts.

A whopping 36 different Amazon devices and bundles are on sale at all-time low prices, and you’ll find all those deals right here.

On top of that, however, big Black Friday discounts are available on two best-selling Instant Pot Ultra models, offering savings of up to $70!

With Black Friday 2020 just one month away, Amazon decided to pull the trigger early this year and launch a slew of Black Friday deals long before the big shopping event officially begins. How big is this early Black Friday 2020 sale, you ask? A whopping 36 different Amazon devices and bundles are on sale right now at all-time low prices, including Fire TV Sticks starting at just $17.99, the $260 Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 bundle for just $149.99, Echo Dots for $18.99, and so much more.

Definitely check out all 36 deals in the massive early Black Friday 2020 sale on Amazon devices.

On top of that, there are other wildly popular products that are down to Black Friday prices right now, and two in particular are really going to fly off the shelves. That’s right, Black Friday 2020 Instant Pot deals have arrived!

The Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker is one of the best Instant Pots ever. With “Ultra” in the name, it had better be. This model offers 16 different one-touch programs spanning 10 different cooking modes and it’s got all the bells and whistles you could want. It goes without saying that you can expect to pay a pretty penny for all that oomph, and the Ultra is indeed quite pricey at $150 for the 6-quart model and $180 for the 8-quart version. Buy one today, however, and you can get a 6-quart Ultra for just $99.99 or the 8-quart Ultra for $10 more. That’s a massive $70 discount on the XL model, and it’s a new all-time low price!

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steam… List Price:$149.95 Price:$99.99 You Save:$49.96 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Y… List Price:$179.95 Price:$109.99 You Save:$69.96 (39%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Now is the perfect time to pick up the device that can do so much in the kitchen. Upping your culinary styles has never been easier, as these Instant Pots can do so much. Whether you want the six-quart one or eight-quart one, depending on the size of your family, you’ll be able to enjoy a huge discount. But this won’t last forever, so you better hustle up.

Take a look at the product information from the Amazon page:

Instant Pot Ultra – $99.99-$109.99

Instant Pot Ultra electric pressure cooker is the next generation in kitchen appliances. A central dial with a simple turn and press provides added precision in program selection and adjustment

New features: altitude adjustment, cooking indicator, and a steam release reset button. The Ultra button for custom programming. The new features include sterilize, cake, and egg programs

Replaces 10 common kitchen Appliances pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer

Developed with the latest 3rd generation technology with an embedded microprocessor. The microprocessor monitors the pressure and temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration

Ul certified with 11 safety features to provide peace of mind. New steam release reset button for safer handling. All components in contact with food are food grade 304 (18/8) Stainless Steel

Accessories included: steam rack (with handles), recipe booklet, serving Spoon, Soup Spoon, measuring cup

Power supply: 120V – 60Hz

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steam… List Price:$149.95 Price:$99.99 You Save:$49.96 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Y… List Price:$179.95 Price:$109.99 You Save:$69.96 (39%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.