According to an extensive leak, the only Marvel adventure to premiere this year will supposedly explain the origin of the X-Men in the MCU.

Someone who claims they saw WandaVision offered plenty of details about the TV series, including the TV show’s general theme, Avengers cameos, and the post-credits scene that sets up a key MCU Phase 4 film.

The TV show will supposedly address the MCU’s mutants, without referring to them as the X-Men.

Disney should have had at least four new Marvel adventures in theaters and on Disney+ this year, but that was before the novel coronavirus pandemic ruined everything. The first two movies of the year were postponed twice, and they’re not set to launch in theaters until 2021, assuming the health crisis improves. Other TV shows had to be delayed and the pandemic impacted all film and TV series productions, not just Marvel’s.

On top of that, there’s a certain order Marvel has planned for the MCU Phase 4, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier might not be allowed on Disney+ until Black Widow hits theaters. That leaves WandaVision as the only confirmed MCU Phase 4 adventure for 2020. The TV show will premiere at some point in late November or early December, possibly after Mandalorian 2 finishes. We already saw plenty of plot leaks about what might turn out to be one of the most exciting MCU TV series. But you’re about to get plenty of extra WandaVision information thanks to a person who supposedly watched the entire series. Beware, as some major spoilers follow below, including Marvel’s official explanation for the MCU’s mutants.

As with any other Marvel rumor, there are no guarantees that the information posted on 4chan is accurate. But a person said he or she watched the entire show and answered most questions about it.

The main theme of the series is mental illness, and we’ll get to see Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) coping with all the loss she has experienced in the past few MCU years. Since Age of Ultron, she lost her parents, she was experimented on, and she then lost her brother. She found a family in the Avengers, only to become the cause of the Sokovia Accords, a political event that nearly split the team for good. Thanos came and took the man she fell in love with away from her, and she vanished from the world for five years. Even revenge was taken from her and she had no real time to heal.

We’re going to see Wanda’s mental breakdown in the TV series, which will culminate in Wanda becoming a villain of sorts for the next adventures, which happens to be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Previous leaks said that Wanda would be the villain of the film and that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will appear in the TV series.

Wanda creates pocket universes to deal with her pain, and those unleash “all sorts of chaos.” That’s why Strange appears in the last episode, and he’ll supposedly deal with that chaos in the film. The episodes are 40 minutes long each, with the finale being about an hour, the person said. The series is better than Amazon’s The Boys if you’re a Marvel fan, and it’s a “must-watch” if you’re following the story.

Wanda creates six realities, based on older sitcoms, including Bewitched, Brady’s Bunch, Roseanne, Leave It to Beaver, Full House, and a modern one. The overall tone of the film is “weird drama,” with Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) and Vision (Paul Bettany) supposedly providing comic relief in the first half of the film. Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) also has a few “cringe lines” when she’s playing along.

The series gets progressively darker as Wanda deals with her mental health. The leaker explains that Wanda creates a new pocket universe every time she realizes the previous one fails. And when that happens, Wanda passes out. Her twins apparently get lots of screen times at various ages, and they’re going to be in the MCU for a while. Previous rumors said the twins would be part of the Young Avengers crossover down the road. Agatha Harkness/Agnes apparently kidnaps the kids at the end of the show to keep them safe from an “increasingly unstable Wanda.”

Quicksilver (played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson before) also makes an appearance in the last episode, and that’s how Wanda will realize she has created a fantasy world. Deep down, she knows her brother died.

WandaVision will deliver the same Marvel polish you expect from MCU films, including similar cinematography and action sequences. In the second to last episode, we’ll discover that Monica Rambeau has the power of absorbing power. She drains Wanda, at which point she’s thrown out of the pocket universe — we see her thrown out of the universe in the trailer.

In the last episode, there will be a huge fight involving Wanda and Vision on one side, against some 50 SWORD agents and vehicles. That’s the biggest and best fight of the season, and it’s something that was alluded to before. Set photos that leaked a few months ago teased some huge event involving SWORD.

As for Vision, he’ll get lots of character development in the TV show, but it looks like this might be the last time we see him. He’s definitely a figment of Wanda’s imagination that plays a huge role in her mental breakdown. In the finale, he will declare his love for the young woman, telling her that she will have to let him go so that she can heal. He’ll tell her that he’ll be with her forever and that their mind will be one.

SWORD are the good guys, the leaker says. They’re the replacement of SHIELD, and it’s them who will tell the audience about the mutants. The hint will drop in the last episode when Wanda gets trapped by SWORD. They’ll explain that a small percentage of the people returned from the snap got DNA alternations that gave them powers. Agnes is one of them, and the Chinese agent uses the word “mutant” to describe them. The Chinese agent is probably Jimmy Woo (Randal Park), whom we saw in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Marvel has not been able to mention the X-Men or mutants so far, as the rights belonged to Fox. But Marvel said that X-Men projects were in the works when it announced the MCU Phase 4 in July 2019. No X-Men titles were unveiled at the time, prompting speculation that the mutants will be introduced in Phase 4.

Aside from Rambeau and Woo, Dary Lewis (Kat Dennings) is also a SWORD agent. Well, a physics expert.

The leak also describes the post-credits scene after the finale. Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) will apparently take Wanda to a room with shadowed figures, where he’ll introduce her to what sounds like the villain sitting on a throne-like chair. “He’s been waiting a long time to meet you,” Mordo will say. We expect Mordo to be one of the bad guys of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and this seems to be a perfect transition to the Strange sequel.