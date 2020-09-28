If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Apple Watch Series 6 was just unveiled less than three weeks ago and the release date was just exactly 10 days ago. Yet despite how new it is and despite the fact that just-released Apple products almost never go on sale, Apple fans can already save on the hot new Apple Watch Series 6 by picking one up at Amazon instead of buying the watch directly from Apple or from another one of its retail partners.

Shocking though it may be, a number of different Apple Watch Series 6 SKUs are already on sale at discounts over on Amazon, including the successors to several of the most popular models from the previous generation. That means the sliver and space gray aluminum models are both discounted, and the discounts apply to both the 40mm versions as well as the larger 44mm models. Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular models are also discounted right now, but shipping estimates are already beginning to slip. That means you’ll definitely want to hurry up or you could miss out!

If you don’t have an Apple Watch, this could be the model you’ve been waiting for. This is the most up-to-date version you’re sure to love, as it can directly keep track of your health and activity, plus even save your life. The S6 SiP is faster than previous versions and the Retina display is the best it’s ever been.

Plus, you’ll be able to pick some of the best colors out there, as it’s either aluminum or stainless steel construction. Here are the details for both the 40mm and 44mm options.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm)

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5

5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone

Measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance

Swimproof design

Sync your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band $384.99 Available from Amazon

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band $384.99 Available from Amazon

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Ba… $484.99 Available from Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm)

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band $414.99 Available from Amazon

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band $414.99 Available from Amazon

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Ba… $484.99 Available from Amazon

