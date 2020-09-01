Walmart+ is a new shipping subscription service to rival Amazon Prime, although the product can’t truly match the breadth of Amazon’s membership program.

Walmart+ offers free shipping on orders of at least $35, fuel discounts, and the ability to scan goods with the smartphone app for in-store shopping.

The service replaces the Delivery Unlimited program, and existing subscribers will be transitioned to the new service.

Free, fast deliveries on millions of items is just one of the many perks that make an Amazon Prime subscription worthwhile. For $119 a year, you also get access to Amazon’s TV and music streaming services, photo storage, gaming perks, as well as other features. Walmart is ready to challenge all that… again. The new service is called Walmart+, and like Walmart’s previous subscription program, it mostly covers free shipping.

Walmart+ isn’t a real competitor to Prime when you look at what each subscription brings to the table. But if you’re looking for free shipping, and you shop more from Walmart than you do Amazon, then the $12.95 monthly subscription is worth it — you end up paying $98 or a whole year. Let’s also not forget this is still the year of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The virus is raging, and you should be avoiding public places as much as possible. That’s where ordering online can help, and subscriptions like Walmart+ and Prime could save you money.

Some rules still apply to Walmart+. To qualify for free deliveries, you have to order goods worth at least $35. The company says that more than 160,000 products, “from tech and toys to household essentials and groceries are included in the deal, and shipping might be as fast as same-day for some of them. If the service seems familiar, that’s because it was previously sold as Delivery Unlimited. If you happen to be a paying Delivery Unlimited customer, then you’d be transitioned to the new Walmart+ product.

Walmart planned to rebrand its Prime alternative this spring, reports The Wall Street Journal. But the novel coronavirus pandemic forced Walmart to delay the announcement.

Walmart+ will also include a couple of other benefits, including a Scan & Go feature that will let you scan items as you shop in stores and pay for goods with the Walmart Pay app. Subscribers will also be able to save up to 5 cents a gallon at nearly 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA, and Murphy Express fuel stations. More perks are coming in the coming months, Walmart’s chief customer officer Janey Whiteside told The Journal, but she did not reveal any details or teasers about what a future Walmart+ subscription might offer.

The Journal notes that the program doesn’t include free delivery for products sold on Walmart.com, but Walmart already offers free delivery on orders above $35.