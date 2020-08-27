Frito-Lay has been forced to recall a huge number of its potato chip products because they were put in the wrong bags.

The recall, which affects BBQ chips and variety packs, contains unlabeled allergens, including milk.

If you have any of the potentially mislabeled chips, avoid eating them and contact the company for a refund.

The product recalls just keep on coming. You thought things would calm down a bit after all those peaches and onions got recalled, didn’t you? Well, think again, because it’s 2020 and nothing is as it seems, and that includes the chips found in a whole bunch of Frito-Lay bags.

No, seriously, the chips in a variety of sizes of Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips are literally not what they seem, because they’re not the right kind of chips at all. As the company reveals in a new bulletin posted by the FDA, the bags being recalled don’t actually have BBQ chips in them, and as such, they may contain allergens (specifically milk) that aren’t declared on the label.

The recall doesn’t specifically state which other types of chips were accidentally dumped into the BBQ chip bags, but the fact that milk is being highlighted as the potential allergen suggests that the chips may be ranch flavored. Now, I’m not one to complain about ranch chips, but if you have a milk allergy I’m going to go ahead and guess that you probably want to avoid them.

From the bulletin:

Frito-Lay today issued a voluntary recall of select 1 oz., 1 1/2 oz., 2 5/8 oz., 7 3/4 oz., 12 1/2 oz., 15 1/2 oz. bags of Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients. These recalled bags may also be included in select Frito-Lay Variety Packs. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags.

Unfortunately for Frito-Lay (and anyone who favors a wide variety of chip flavors) the recall isn’t just limited to single bags of BBQ flavored chips. Since the chips were also included in variety bags and boxes of mixed flavors, those are also being recalled. You can find the entire list of recalled products and their UPC codes on the FDA’s recall page.

The good news is that, thus far, nobody has reported any allergic reactions after eating the mislabeled chips. Still, when it comes to allergies, the risks of potentially serious health consequences can be high. Hopefully anyone with a milk allergy will notice that their BBQ chips aren’t actually BBQ and discard them anyway, but you can never be too careful.

Frito-Lay offers the following information related to refunds:

Consumers with the product noted above can return the product to a retailer for a refund or contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).