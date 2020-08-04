- There are more than 100 new movies and series being added to Netflix’s content catalog this month.
- Among them, Netflix has 60 different original movies and series set to debut in August including some very hotly anticipated titles like Lucifer season 5 and Project Power, an action-packed thriller starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
- Of course, Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away — 42 different movies and shows will disappear from Netflix’s US catalog by the time August 2020 is through.
Netflix subscribers have plenty to look forward to in August 2020, with more than 100 new releases lined up over the course of the month. That includes an impressive 60 different Netflix original movies, specials, and full seasons of scripted series. There’s plenty to be excited about, but the highlights are definitely Lucifer season 5 and the new action-thriller Project Power starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. You can see all that and more in our earlier coverage.
Sadly, it’s not all good news. There’s definitely plenty of great new content coming to the platform this month, but there are also a bunch of great movies and shows that are scheduled to disappear over the course of the month. The losses started right away on August 1st and then the rest are scattered throughout the month. The biggest blow comes on August 31st when Netflix is scheduled to lose a whopping 25 movies in a single day. The list includes the first two Bad Boys movies, Clueless, Groundhog Day, Jerry Maguire, Karate Kid I-III, and V for Vendetta. The only good news is that since all those titles are departing on the last day of the month, you have plenty of time to watch them before they’re gone.
You’ll find the complete list below of all the movies and shows leaving Netflix in August 2020.
Leaving August 1st
- Skins: Vol. 1-7
Leaving August 3rd
- Love
- Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2
Leaving August 7th
- 6 Days
- Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
- St. Agatha
Leaving August 14th
- Adventures in Public School
- Being AP
- Goon
Leaving August 18th
- The Incident
Leaving August 19th
- Some Kind of Beautiful
Leaving August 20th
- Bad Rap
Leaving August 21st
- Just Go With It
Leaving August 23rd
- Fanatic
Leaving August 25th
- Blue Is the Warmest Color
Leaving August 28th
- Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
- The Wicker Man
Leaving August 31st
- Bad Boys
- Bad Boys II
- Candyman
- Child’s Play
- Clueless
- Failure to Launch
- Get Him to the Greek
- Groundhog Day
- He’s Just Not That Into You
- Jerry Maguire
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- The Lake House
- Life as We Know It
- Murder Party
- Observe and Report
- One Day
- Public Enemies
- Rugrats Go Wild
- School Daze
- Tootsie
- United 93
- V for Vendetta
- Valentine’s Day