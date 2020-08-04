There are more than 100 new movies and series being added to Netflix’s content catalog this month.

Among them, Netflix has 60 different original movies and series set to debut in August including some very hotly anticipated titles like Lucifer season 5 and Project Power, an action-packed thriller starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Of course, Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away — 42 different movies and shows will disappear from Netflix’s US catalog by the time August 2020 is through.

Netflix subscribers have plenty to look forward to in August 2020, with more than 100 new releases lined up over the course of the month. That includes an impressive 60 different Netflix original movies, specials, and full seasons of scripted series. There’s plenty to be excited about, but the highlights are definitely Lucifer season 5 and the new action-thriller Project Power starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. You can see all that and more in our earlier coverage.

Sadly, it’s not all good news. There’s definitely plenty of great new content coming to the platform this month, but there are also a bunch of great movies and shows that are scheduled to disappear over the course of the month. The losses started right away on August 1st and then the rest are scattered throughout the month. The biggest blow comes on August 31st when Netflix is scheduled to lose a whopping 25 movies in a single day. The list includes the first two Bad Boys movies, Clueless, Groundhog Day, Jerry Maguire, Karate Kid I-III, and V for Vendetta. The only good news is that since all those titles are departing on the last day of the month, you have plenty of time to watch them before they’re gone.

You’ll find the complete list below of all the movies and shows leaving Netflix in August 2020.

Leaving August 1st

Skins: Vol. 1-7

Leaving August 3rd

Love

Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2

Leaving August 7th

6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

Leaving August 14th

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

Leaving August 18th

The Incident

Leaving August 19th

Some Kind of Beautiful

Leaving August 20th

Bad Rap

Leaving August 21st

Just Go With It

Leaving August 23rd

Fanatic

Leaving August 25th

Blue Is the Warmest Color

Leaving August 28th

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

Leaving August 31st

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child’s Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He’s Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine’s Day