A new month means a new lineup of exciting original productions from the nation’s top streamer, and Netflix’s August 2020 releases list is packed full of exciting new movies and series.

The most hotly anticipated movie release in August has to be the new high-octane thriller Project Power starring Jaime Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and the biggest new season of a popular show this month is definitely Lucifer season 5.

There are 60 new Netflix originals set to debut over the course of the month, and we’ll showcase every single one of them for you right here.

August 2020 only just began, but Netflix has already added a whopping 36 new titles to its massive streaming content catalog. That’s no typo… thirty-six new releases! The bulk of that came this past Saturday when Netflix dumped a slew of new movies into its US catalog. Highlights include Death at a Funeral, Being John Malkovich, Jurassic Park, Mr. Deeds, The NeverEnding Story, and a very intriguing new docuseries called Connected, featuring science journalist Latif Nasser. That last title is one of a whopping 60 different original movies and series Netflix will be debuting over the course of the month in August, and we’re going to take a look at the complete August 2020 releases list right here.

This is going to be a very busy month at Netflix, with well over 100 new movies, series, and specials on the docket. Check out the entire schedule of releases right here in our earlier coverage. Of course, tons of Netflix subscribers like to focus mainly on the new original movies and shows Netflix has planned each month. They won’t be disappointed in August because Netflix has some big releases in store.

The highest-profile new Netflix original coming in August 2020 is definitely Project Power on August 14th. It’s a high-octane thriller starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt about a new drug that gives people temporary superpowers. It sounds pretty silly — and it may very well be — but it’s also shaping up to be the biggest release of August. The only other title that comes close is Lucifer season 5, which is set to hit Netflix on August 21st.

Netflix’s full August 2020 release schedule can be found below, and we’ve included links where available so you can go read about them and watch the trailers.

Streaming August 1st

Super Monsters: The New Class — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming August 2nd

Connected — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming August 3rd

Immigration Nation — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming August 4th

Streaming August 5th

Streaming August 6th

Streaming August 7th

Streaming August 10th

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming August 11th

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming August 12th

(Un)Well — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming August 13th

Une fille facile / An Easy Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming August 14th

Streaming August 15th

Streaming August 17th

Streaming August 19th

Streaming August 20th

Streaming August 21st

Streaming August 25th

Streaming August 26th

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La venganza de Analía — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Million Dollar Beach House — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rising Phoenix — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming August 27th

Aggretsuko: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming August 28th