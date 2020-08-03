- A new month means a new lineup of exciting original productions from the nation’s top streamer, and Netflix’s August 2020 releases list is packed full of exciting new movies and series.
- The most hotly anticipated movie release in August has to be the new high-octane thriller Project Power starring Jaime Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and the biggest new season of a popular show this month is definitely Lucifer season 5.
- There are 60 new Netflix originals set to debut over the course of the month, and we’ll showcase every single one of them for you right here.
August 2020 only just began, but Netflix has already added a whopping 36 new titles to its massive streaming content catalog. That’s no typo… thirty-six new releases! The bulk of that came this past Saturday when Netflix dumped a slew of new movies into its US catalog. Highlights include Death at a Funeral, Being John Malkovich, Jurassic Park, Mr. Deeds, The NeverEnding Story, and a very intriguing new docuseries called Connected, featuring science journalist Latif Nasser. That last title is one of a whopping 60 different original movies and series Netflix will be debuting over the course of the month in August, and we’re going to take a look at the complete August 2020 releases list right here.
This is going to be a very busy month at Netflix, with well over 100 new movies, series, and specials on the docket. Check out the entire schedule of releases right here in our earlier coverage. Of course, tons of Netflix subscribers like to focus mainly on the new original movies and shows Netflix has planned each month. They won’t be disappointed in August because Netflix has some big releases in store.
The highest-profile new Netflix original coming in August 2020 is definitely Project Power on August 14th. It’s a high-octane thriller starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt about a new drug that gives people temporary superpowers. It sounds pretty silly — and it may very well be — but it’s also shaping up to be the biggest release of August. The only other title that comes close is Lucifer season 5, which is set to hit Netflix on August 21st.
Netflix’s full August 2020 release schedule can be found below, and we’ve included links where available so you can go read about them and watch the trailers.
Streaming August 1st
- Super Monsters: The New Class — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming August 2nd
- Connected — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 3rd
- Immigration Nation — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 4th
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming August 5th
- Anelka: L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- World’s Most Wanted — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 6th
- The Rain: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming August 7th
- Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Berlin, Berlin — NETFLIX FILM
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space — NETFLIX FAMILY
- ¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Selling Sunset: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sing On! Germany — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tiny Creatures — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wizards: Tales of Arcadia — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Word Party Songs — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Work It — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 10th
- GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 11th
- Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming August 12th
- (Un)Well — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 13th
- Une fille facile / An Easy Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 14th
- 3%: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- El robo del siglo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fearless — NETFLIX FILM
- Glow Up: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Project Power — NETFLIX FILM
- Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Teenage Bounty Hunters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 15th
- Rita: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Stranger: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 17th
- Crazy Awesome Teachers — NETFLIX FILM
- Glitch Techs: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming August 19th
- Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind — NETFLIX FILM
- DeMarcus Family Rules — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- High Score — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 20th
- Biohackers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Great Pretender — NETFLIX ANIME
- John Was Trying to Contact Aliens — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 21st
- Alien TV — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Fuego negro — NETFLIX FILM
- Hoops — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lucifer: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Sleepover — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 25th
- Emily’s Wonder Lab — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Trinkets: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 26th
- Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La venganza de Analía — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Million Dollar Beach House — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rising Phoenix — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming August 27th
- Aggretsuko: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming August 28th
- All Together Now — NETFLIX FILM
- Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- I AM A KILLER: Released — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins — NETFLIX FILM