The number of new coronavirus cases is reaching all-time highs across states like Arizona and Florida.

Beyond that, more than 20 states are seeing increases in reported coronavirus cases.

The increase is likely attributable to states opening back up, a disregard for social distancing and mask wearing, and increased testing.

While states across the country are reopening slowly but surely, the number of coronavirus cases across many states is increasing at an alarming rate. Over the past few days alone, the number of new coronavirus cases in both Arizona and Florida hit all-time highs. In fact, the situation in Arizona is so worrisome that the state recently told hospitals to prepare emergency plans to deal with an onslaught of new COVID-19 patients.

Other states experiencing a huge spike in coronavirus cases include Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Nevada. Of course, it remains unclear what’s driving the resurgence in coronavirus cases. While it’s certainly possible that the reopening of restaurants and other non-essential businesses is behind the increase, it’s also possible that the spike can be attributed to a massive increase in the number of coronavirus tests.

To this end, California recently reported more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases in a day. And while that is admittedly worrisome, officials cautioned that the figure includes a number of backlogged test results. Put simply, it’s hard to accurately assess the extent to which the coronavirus is spreading or subsiding when the number of daily tests is prone to wild fluctuations. Still, a lot of the data we’re seeing isn’t encouraging.

Regardless, some states aren’t keen on reverting back to a mandated quarantine. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, for example, recently scoffed at the idea that we’re seeing a second coronavirus wave:

You know, the restaurants have been doing this for — what have they been doing it for? For six weeks? I mean, the idea that that all of a sudden is the reason, I’m not sure that that’s the case. So, no. We’re not shutting down. You know, we’re going to go forward.

All the while, some researchers believe that Florida may become the next epicenter for the coronavirus in the United States on account of the state’s handling of the epidemic along with the fact that the state has a huge population of elderly people. Indeed, the reason the coronavirus impacted Italy so strongly was because the country has more elderly individuals than almost every other country in the world.

All told, the coronavirus is currently on the rise in more than 20 states.

In light of all this, it’s perhaps not surprising that the NFL season this year may be canceled. Commenting on the matter earlier today, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that players would need to be “insulated from the community” and tested “nearly every day” for there to even be a chance of seeing football this year.