Even as nonessential businesses begin to reopen in many states across the country, responsible people are still spending most of their time indoors at home.

That means people are still streaming far more movies and shows than they normally do, and they’re also watching much more TV than usual.

If you’ve run through most of the shows on your list and you’re trying to figure out what to watch next, seeing the shows everyone is binge-watching most right now could be a good place to start.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

I remember back in January at one point I opened the app I use to track TV shows and thought to myself, “how am I ever going to find the time to catch up on all these series I’ve been missing?” There were some shows on the list that I had been meaning to check out for years but never got around to, like FX’s Atlanta, for example. Then, the novel coronavirus pandemic swept the world and needless to say, the list of shows I need to catch up on is significantly shorter than it was back in January. On a related note, if you haven’t yet watched it, Atlanta is fantastic.

Many people are in the same boat right now. Sheltering in place in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 has meant that people are streaming far more content than ever and watching far more television than they normally do. That might mean catching new content at times, but it also likely means catching up on all the movies and shows you had been meaning to see but never got around to. And now that we’ve been in lockdown for nearly 2 months, there’s a good chance you’ve checked all the important titles off your list and you’re now looking for something else to watch. If that’s the case, TV Time’s weekly list of the top 10 most binge-watched shows is the perfect place to start.

Are you looking for something fresh and new to watch? Or perhaps you feel like enjoying a classic series for a second time but you’re not sure which one. In either case, TV Time’s top 10 list from this week is here to steer you in the right direction. Like the app I mentioned earlier, TV Time for iOS and Android lets users keep track of all the shows they want to watch, and to make note of all the episodes of each series they have already watched. When someone records having watched four or more episodes of a show in a single 24-hour period, TV Time registers that as a binge. Then the developers behind the app use the anonymized data to determine the most popular shows each week that people have been binge-watching

This week’s list has three new entrants amid all the familiar names, and one of them happens to have claimed the #1 spot. It’s Mindy Kaling’s new show Never Have I Ever, a teen coming of age dramedy starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan that is loosely based on Kaling’s childhood. It has gotten tons of critical acclaim and viewers love it as well, so it’s probably a good place to start if you’re looking for something new to binge.

Friends and Brooklyn Nine-Nine held steady at #2 and #3 this week, which won’t come as much of a surprise to anyone who follows TV Time’s lists. The Office climbed up to the #4 spot on this week’s list, and Grey’s Anatomy didn’t budge at #5.

The release of season 2 propelled Dead to Me into the #6 spot this week, and that’s what I’m personally watching right now. I’m only a few episodes into the new season so far, but it definitely seems to have picked up right where the first season left off in terms of quality. Another Netflix show, Outer Banks, is #7 this week and NBC’s Community is #8 since it’s now available to stream on Netflix as well. Fox’s Prison Break debuts in the #9 spot on this week’s list, and Money Heist falls to #10.

Image Source: Said Marroun/Shutterstock