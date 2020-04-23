Netflix has announced its full May 2020 releases list and as expected, it’s packed full of high-profile original movies, series, and specials.

There are dozens of new Netflix originals set to premiere over the course of the month in May, but there are two releases in particular that people are looking forward to most.

The first is Space Force starring Steve Carell, and the second is a hotly anticipated new stand-up special from Jerry Seinfeld.

April has already been a wonderfully solid month for Netflix in terms of new original movies and shows premiering on the service, and some of the most hotly anticipated new releases of the month are still to come. Season 2 of Ricky Gervais’s dark comedy After Life debuts tomorrow, as does the action-packed thriller Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth. Season 4 of The Last Kingdom follows two short days later, and then on Monday Netflix will release the premiere season of Never Have I Ever, a new coming of age teen comedy created by Mindy Kaling. Wondering what great new Netflix original movies and shows you might’ve already missed this month? You can find the full schedule of Netflix’s original releases for April 2020 right here.

Once you’re done with that, it’s time to turn your attention to May 2020 — and you’ll be glad you did because this month is packed full of hotly anticipated releases. Nine different Netflix original movies and shows will be released on May 1st alone, but the action really starts on May 5th with the release of a brand new Jerry Seinfeld stand-up comedy special called Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill. Season 4 of Workin’ Moms follows one day later, and then Dead to Me season 2 will be released on May 8th. If you haven’t already seen the first season of this dark comedy starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, you really need to check it out.

There are plenty more high-profile releases over the course of the month in May, including the interactive special Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend, Magic For Humans season 3, and a new stand-up special from Patton Oswalt. That said, there’s one show and one show alone that everyone is looking forward to most next month. That’s right, Space Force season 1 is set to be released on Friday, May 29th! The new comedy series inspired by Trump’s ridiculous space warfare branch of the military (yes, it’s a real thing) stars Steve Carell and was created by Greg Daniels, who was also behind legendary comedies The Office and Parks and Recreation.

You’ll find the full calendar of May releases including third-party content right here. But if you want all the fluff stripped out so you can focus on all of Netflix’s new original content that’s set to premiere in May, you’ll find it all laid out below.

Streaming May 1st

Streaming May 5th

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming May 6th

Streaming May 7th

Scissor Seven: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming May 8th

Streaming May 11th

Streaming May 12th

Streaming May 13th

The Wrong Missy — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 15th

Streaming May 16th

La reina de Indias y el conquistador — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 18th

The Big Flower Fight — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 19th

Streaming May 20th

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rebelión de los Godinez — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 22nd

Streaming May 26th

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming May 27th

I’m No Longer Here — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 28th

Dorohedoro — NETFLIX ANIME

La corazonada — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 29th

