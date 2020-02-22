If you’ve been dying to see a Friends special starring all the friends you adore, well, your wish has finally come true. Just a few weeks ago, we learned that a Friends reunion deal was imminent, and it looks like it’s finally done. The special Friends reunion is happening for HBO Max, which is also going to be the exclusive streaming home of the entire Friends series going forward.

Two separate reports have confirmed the deal, including one from Variety and a second from The Hollywood Reporter. On top of that, all of your favorite actors posted the same It’s Happening message on Instagram, captioning the same Friends photo:

HBO Max has since confirmed the news, via Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT, and truTV:

Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire ‘Friends’ library. I became aware of ‘Friends’ when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are all back for the reunion, and they’ll hit the original Friends soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. Each of the actors will receive at least $2.5 million for the special, Variety notes.

Variety says that the special and the 236 episodes will be available when HBO Max premieres, which is set to happen at some point in May. If that’s accurate, they’ll soon have to start shooting it. Ben Winston will direct the special.

As a Friends fan who rewatches the entire thing every few years, I cannot wait for it to happen.

Image Source: Warner Bros.