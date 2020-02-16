I’ve often explained why I think Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be the pivotal movie of MCU Phase 4, but that’s not the only Phase 4 flick that will feature a terrific ensemble cast. The other premieres later this year, and it’ll easily be the biggest MCU film that’s not part of the Avengers franchise when it comes to superhero count. The Eternals, out on November 6th, will feature one of the most impressive casts since Captain America: Civil War — and we’re looking at brand new heroes as well as new villains in this one. But it turns out that two of them might be more important to the story going forward than the rest, and they could very well end up in other Marvel pictures down the road, Avengers 5 included.

Eternals tells the story of a group of immortal beings who protected the planet for millennia before the dawn of the Avengers. These heroes, we recently learned, are aware of the existence of the Avengers, but the Avengers have no idea who the Eternals are. In fact, one of the things the film will hopefully explain is the whereabouts of the Eternals when Thanos snapped his fingers. Have any of them been snapped away? What did the others do in the five years that followed? And why didn’t they help fight Thanos?

Going forward, however, these Eternals might want to work together with the Avengers and other Marvel heroes to defend the planet against more attacks, and Eternals might set all that up.

But it turns out that not all the Eternals who appear in the film will be essential to the story, and a new report tells us that only one Eternal will be among the film’s two leads. The report comes from Marvel insider Daniel Richtman (via MCU Cosmic), who says that Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Black Knight (Kit Harington) are confirmed to be the leads in the movie.

People who have visited the set confirmed that the two characters will be the main protagonists. They’ll develop a love story, which will be an interesting detail considering that Sersi and Ikaris (Richard Madden) have a history together. Going forward, both Sersi and Black Knight could join the Avengers, but that’s just speculation given all of the info above.

On top of that, you don’t bring the actor who played Jon Snow into the MCU without giving him a multi-film role. That’s something we said ever since Marvel first revealed that Harington would join the cast of The Eternals several months ago. Interestingly, Harington was the last significant addition to the film, joining Angelina Jolie (Thena), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Kimail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), and Barry Keoghan (Druig).

Image Source: Marvel