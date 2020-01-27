Watch SpaceX launch 60 new Starlink satellites live right here

Update: The launch has been delayed until Tuesday, January 28th.

SpaceX’s continued efforts to build a vast communications network will continue today with the launch of 60 new Starlink satellites at right around 6:50 AM PT / 9:50 AM ET. The tiny satellites are just a tiny fraction of the company’s larger goal, which could include over 40,000 satellites.

The mission is slated for an early morning launch, and as is often the case with SpaceX rocket launches, the company is going to be live streaming the entire event from start to finish. You can watch it live right here.

SpaceX’s YouTube page will be hosting the live stream. It will include a live video feed as well as commentary from SpaceX staff offering additional context about the mission:

Launch details, via SpaceX:

SpaceX is targeting Monday, January 27 at 9:49 a.m. EST, or 14:49 UTC, for its fourth launch of Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. A backup launch opportunity is available on Tuesday, January 28 at 9:28 a.m. EST, or 14:28 UTC.

The launch will include a used (sorry, “flight-proven”) Falcon 9 first stage booster. The booster last flew in June of last year. The booster will be recovered again this time around, with SpaceX planning for a touchdown on the droneship “Of Course I Still Love You.”

SpaceX’s Starlink satellites will serve an important purpose, but astronomers aren’t exactly happy about what they’ve seen from the tiny gadgets so far. More to the point, the satellites have already gotten in the way of astronomers trying to peer deep into space, blocking the view and generally being a nuisance.

SpaceX is reportedly working with scientists to come up with a solution, including the possibility of painting the satellites with a special coating that would make them less visible from Earth. In any case, none of those complaints will halt today’s launch, which should be taking place shortly.