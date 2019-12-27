New iPad Pro with triple-lens camera shown in leaked renders

Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Pro tablets this year, and that’s not exactly surprising considering how big the last update was. The second-gen series launched at WWDC 2017, well over a year after the first-gen iPad Pro’s November 2015 release, and then the third-generation models came out in 2018. But a new iPad Pro with updated internals and a tweaked design is on the way, especially if this new leak is to be believed. The new models will supposedly feature a camera system similar to the iPhone 11 Pro’s, as well as a few other notable changes.

The fourth iPad Pro generation should come in two screen sizes, just like its predecessors. We’re looking at 12.9-inch and 11-inch versions, according to the leak posted by well-known leaker @OnLeaks, via iGeeksBlog.

And this is #Apple's 2020 #iPadPro duo!

360° videos + gorgeous official looking 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my friends over @igeeksblog -> https://t.co/xFSQcbUjLM pic.twitter.com/2UWeusxu1w — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 27, 2019

The display design seems unchanged in these renders, but a quick look at the back of the tablet is enough to identify the triple-lens camera system seen on iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models. Tablets aren’t necessarily the best devices for photography, but it looks like Apple wants the Pro models to have a camera system at least as good as the latest iPhone Pro devices.

Image Source: @OnLeaks and iGeeksblog

More puzzling in the report is a detail about the iPad Pro’s rear panel. The 11-inch model is supposedly going to feature a metal back, while the 12.9-inch version will have a glass panel on the back. Wireless charging is one reason why Apple could go for rear-facing glass panes, but why not have glass on the back of both the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch models?

Image Source: @OnLeaks and iGeeksblog

The new iPad Pros could launch in March at the earliest. The clip below also says the 2020 iPad Pros might be available in Apple’s new Midnight Green color, in addition to Space Gray and Silver. That said, this is still just a rumor so we’ll have to wait a while for Apple to confirm it.