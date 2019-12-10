One of the Google Maps features you can’t use right now just launched in more markets

Google Maps is one of the best navigation apps, but not all of its features are available in every market where the app can be downloaded. That’s partly because Google rolls out new features in stages, so users in some countries might not get access to some Maps features as fast as others. One other reason is that some Google Maps features are meant to cater to only certain markets. Google on Tuesday expanded the availability of one such feature to more markets, but most people still aren’t going to be able to use it.

The Motorcycle mode that was first spotted in parts of India and other Asian markets two years ago is now rolling out in Egypt, according to Google, with plans of hitting Algeria, Tunisia, and other countries:

There are more than four million motorbikes in Egypt, and the heavy Cairo traffic can affect their journey times. Motorcycle mode on Maps helps motorcyclists avoid congestion on Egypt’s busiest highways by following shortcuts and local roads and have an accurate expected arrival time. This feature is coming next to Algeria and Tunisia, and more countries soon.

The move is part of Google’s larger initiative of making its products more helpful in Arabic:

Image Source: Google

As you can see in these images, Google Maps for Egypt will add a new mode to the navigation screen, letting users toggle between car, public transit, and walking options with ease. And the Motorcycle mode can definitely help them pick a more convenient route, at least in the example above.

As cool as the new Motorcycle mode might be, it only benefits crowded cities where users tend to prefer two-wheelers to commuting alternatives, such as India, South Asia, and Africa. That’s to say that a Motorcycle mode might not make it to the US and Western Europe, where motorcycles and scooters aren’t as vital.