Finally: Watch the first trailer for Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ right here

They said the first Black Widow trailer would drop on Tuesday, December 3rd, and they were almost right. What you’re about to see are two minutes of footage from the upcoming Marvel movie, the first film to kick off MCU Phase 4. However, don’t call this footage a true trailer, because it’s not one. It’s a teaser trailer that does just that: it teases the audience. We get to meet several of the film’s main characters and we also get confirmation that Budapest will be very much be a part of the picture. After all, we’ve heard so much about the place that we absolutely need to see why Hungary’s capital kept popping up in chats between Nat and Hawkeye.

Scarlett Johansson, who’s been playing Black Widow ever since Iron Man 2, is finally getting the standalone picture the actress — and the character — deserves. Black Widow is the third MCU female hero to get such a treatment if we count The Wasp, who shared the spotlight with Ant-Man in Ant-Man and The Wasp.

But the teaser tells us the film isn’t going to be a perfect origin story. Much of the action shown in the clip takes place in the not-too-distant past, considering Natasha’s looks — and hair. We’ll likely get to see her beginnings as a secret Soviet Union agent in the film, but the scenes shown in this teaser trailer take place much more recently.

The teaser starts with an unmissable link to Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, with Natasha reminding us that the Avengers are her family. Johansson did say the film will bring us closure after Endgame, but the teaser does little to drive that point home. The more exciting scenes follow right after the intro when it becomes clear that we’re going to be visiting Budapest in the film. Budapest’s Citadella and the Liberty Statue, as well as the train station, are seen in some of the shots.

And it doesn’t take long for Nat to start fighting someone. Thankfully, it’s Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), her “sister” and fellow spy. We also get to meet the rest of her previous family, including Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) and Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour), who can still fit in his Red Guardian uniform.

Sadly, don’t expect any hot cameos in the teaser. There’s no Tony Stark or Clint Barton, although we’d expect both of them to show up in the new movie. At some point, Red Guardian is fighting someone who might very well be Taskmaster, the rumored villain of the film.

Black Widow premieres on May 1st and the first real trailer will probably drop in the coming months. IN the meantime, you can watch the teaser below or in cinemas this coming weekend.