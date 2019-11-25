Google’s Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Black Friday deals are available starting now

Google’s Black Friday 2019 deals were unveiled a few days ago, and they cover many of Google’s newest products like the Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a phones that were unveiled earlier this year, as well as a Stadia bundle and the brand new Pixel Slate. Despite the fact that you have to wait until Thanksgiving Day to get your hands on most of the discounted products from Google, the Pixel 4 sale is already available online.

The Pixel 4 is obviously Google’s fastest and most powerful phone yet, but it hasn’t been off to a great start. The device is ugly, there’s no denying that, and it has a signature feature that means little right now, no matter how amazing the technology behind radar-based Motion Sense really is. Not to mention that Google has to fix several issues with the device.

Also, a starting price of $799 certainly doesn’t help Google sell more Pixel 4 units, especially considering the fact that phones like the iPhone 11 and OnePlus 7T are less expensive.

On the other hand, there’s no phone like the Pixel if you want a pure Android experience. And the Pixel 4 does have a few interesting perks that aren’t available elsewhere, like the rejuvenated Google Assistant that works on-device for some queries, the brand new Recorder app that transcribes in real-time, and the new photography features.

If the Pixel 4 is on your list of Christmas gifts, whether it’s for you or a special someone, you should absolutely grab one this Black Friday season.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are both available for $200 off the regular price, which means the 64GB Pixel 4 costs $599 while the Pixel 4 XL starts at $699. Pay $100 more, and you’ll get either phone with 128GB of onboard storage — you still save $200 on the higher-capacity models.

Purchased directly from Google, the Pixel 4 phones come unlocked, which means you’ll be able to use them with any carrier of your choosing. A similar deal is available from Best Buy, whose Black Friday 2019 deals include the same $200 discount as Google. You can configure your discounted Pixel 4 or 4 XL at this link starting right now.