Samsung celebrates the Dark Side with special new version of the Galaxy Note 10+

With a month to go until Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits cinemas, the Star Wars celebrations have begun. You’ll see plenty of new Star Wars-based products hit stores this Christmas, including the kind of toys that some Star Wars fans will appreciate: The Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition handset that Samsung just launched.

The collaboration will “unite two Galaxies,” Samsung said in a press release: A galaxy far, far away, and the Samsung Galaxy.

The Star Wars Note 10+ comes with a unique design that celebrates the Dark Side, with emphasis on Kylo Ren.

Image Source: Samsung

Aside from the Note 10+ Star Wars design seen in these images, buyers will also get a metal badge, a red S Pen, and Galaxy Bunds. Aside from the cosmetic changes, the Star Wars Note 10+ will match the specs and features of the regular Note 10+, the one that doesn’t have any affinities for the Force.

Image Source: Samsung

The phone will be available starting December 13th in select markets, including Australia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Korea, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UAE, UK, and the USA. You’ll find the phone at Amazon, Best Buy, Microsoft, and Samsung stores in the US. All you have to do is either ask for it in stores or look for the Sith-themed box that contains all the Star Wars bundle or search for it online.

Image Source: Samsung

The limited-edition phone is still going to be expensive, priced at $1,299.99, but at least you’re getting the unlocked edition of the handset, and a free pair of Galaxy Buds.