New leak reveals all the MCU deleted scenes that Marvel hid from us over the years

Marvel said not too long ago that it’s working on a special box set that will include all 23 films from the Infinity Saga as well as special, never-before-seen content the studio shot along the way. Soon after that, we got to see one of the upcoming deleted scenes that was created for the film that kickstarted the Marvel Cinematic Universe, an alternate Iron Man post-credits scene featuring a Nick Fury line referencing the mutants years before Disney bought Fox. After that, we saw an Infinity Saga set listed on Best Buy, although the box set was available in limited supply. However, someone who bought the set has posted details about all the deleted scenes in the MCU so far, revealing a few secrets that Marvel has been keeping from us all these years.

The actual deleted scenes have yet to leak on YouTube, although they’re bound to be posted on everyone’s favorite video sharing site at some point in the future. In the meantime, Redditor TMOTS2099 took the time to list them all out. As you’ll see below, Marvel did shoot quite a few gems, including a scene where Captain Marvel joined the Avengers at the end of Age of Ultron, and an Infinity War scene where Hulk busts out of his Hulkbuster armor. Here’s the full list of every single one:

The deleted scene from Iron Man with Nick Fury, which was released already.

The scene from Iron Man 2 with the video recording of his dad.

An alternate ending for Thor 2 in which Thor and Jane break up.

The scene from Age of Ultron with Captain Marvel.

An extended scene from Ant-Man that shows Hank being a badass in Panama.

An alternate scene from Civil War in which Zemo steals the red book from an auction by poisoning everyone.

A scene from Doctor Strange that mentions Mordo.

The scene from Thor Ragnarok in which Hela comes from an alley in New York and Odin is homeless.

A scene from Black Panther in which Okoye interacts more with agent Ross.

Test footage for the Black Order.

A scene with Hulk Busting out of the Hulkbuster in Infinity War

That scene that leaked a long time ago from Infinity War in which Doctor Strange tells Peter to “Save them” meaning the

Smart Hulk interacting with Natasha in Infinity War.

A scene from Ant-Man and the Wasp in which Janet and Pym are looking for the Egghead guy which causes the explosion that creates Ghost.

A scene in the Quantum Realm in which Janet saves Hank.

A scene from Captain Marvel with a comic accurate Supreme Intelligence.

Some test footage with Smart Hulk.

Thor at the end of Endgame trying to kiss Valkyrie but she rejects him.

Of course, this box set isn’t the only place in town to check out some great deleted scenes from the MCU. As a reminder, Endgame is available to stream on Disney+, complete with a few exciting deleted scenes of its own.