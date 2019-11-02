The critics have spoken about Apple TV+, now here’s what actual users think

It’s fair to say the early reviews of Apple’s first foray into the world of original TV content have not been kind. Right out of the gate, outlets like Variety and The Hollywood Reporter excoriated the launch-day slate of shows, though that’s not to say that positive coverage has been non-existent. Vanity Fair in a report Friday described Dickinson as Apple’s “wildest, most fascinating show,” while Polygon had this to say about Apple’s Jason Mamoa-led See: “Apple’s See has the worldbuilding to satisfy Game of Thrones fans”.

All that said, Apple TV+ has officially launched as of Friday and marked Apple’s formal entrance onto the battlefield of the streaming wars. Meanwhile, there’s one constituency that hasn’t been heard from yet in the initial coverage of Apple’s new streaming service: Actual users.

Notwithstanding the impression that the first wave of critics may have left with you about the new streamer, it’s actually not hard to find praise and excitement from the general public about the service via social media. Here are some early reactions from users we found:

Just watched the first two episodes of Hailee Steinfeld’s Dickinson and I’m thoroughly surprised at how much I’ve enjoyed its weirdness. No wonder people are calling it the best out of the batch. The music is also oddly fitting. Next up… The Morning Show #AppleTVPlus pic.twitter.com/Q80qZobW77 — Xanity Plus (@XanityPlus) November 1, 2019

First ep of FOR ALL MANKIND done. This show is gonna be great. #AppleTVPlus — Alex (@figmentjedi) November 1, 2019

#AppleTVPlus is officially out today and #See is getting some pretty bad reviews. Saw the 1st episode and I REALLY enjoyed it. It reportedly has a budget of $15 million per episode and it shows. People seem to dislike how it’s not the next Game of Thrones. Why does it have to be? pic.twitter.com/1pAsKXQTw0 — TheNiceCast (@TheNiceCast_) November 1, 2019

Is anyone else super excited to dig in to some Apple TV Plus tonight?! 🍎 #AppleTVPlus — Carmen Meyette (@teawithcarmen) November 1, 2019

I just watched all 3 episodes of “See” and all 3 episodes of “The Morning Show” from #AppleTVPlus and both have me intrigued enough to want to keep watching. This weekend? It’s all about Snoopy. 😉 — Lamarr Wilson (@LamarrWilson) November 1, 2019

I’ve signed up and will be digging into the service more this weekend, but here’s my initial take after watching a few hours’ worth of content. In short, I found the two standout series that have gotten the most buzz (The Morning Show and For All Mankind) to be generally solid entertainment, never mind the flaws to be found in these and pretty much every show’s first season. Along those same lines, The LA Times took a similar tack with a piece today reviewing The Morning Show entitled: “Watch The Morning Show to the end. It’s better than you’ve heard”.

One of the things Apple is doing differently than Netflix is releasing new episodes of some of its shows weekly, as opposed to all at once. While the entirety of Dickinson’s first season is available to watch as of Friday, only the first three episodes of The Morning Show, See, and For All Mankind are available to watch now, with future episodes dropping on Fridays.

In terms of other key details to know about the service, like how much it costs and how to watch, check out our deep-dive guide that covers everything you need to know.