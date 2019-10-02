Best HDMI Cable

In today’s tech climate, having a plethora of reliable HDMI cables on hand is more of a necessity than an actual luxury. Whether it’s connecting your laptop to the TV at work for a presentation, linking your brand new Xbox One X to your home media setup, or simply installing a Blu-ray player for Friday night movie night, an HDMI cable can be one of the most useful tools for most of your electronic needs. Like most technology today, however, the market is flooded with different brands, models, and iterations of the do-it-all cable. But when you’re talking electronics, you don’t want to settle for anything less than the best. Why shell out a pretty penny for a brand new, 4K TV but cheap out on a quality HDMI cord? That’s a trick question, of course. You don’t! So let’s take a look at the best HDMI cables Amazon has to offer. A little research goes a long way.

Best Overall HDMI Cable

For a durable, high-speed HDMI cable that’s compatible with all the latest tech (sans Apple products, of course), the Atevon High Speed 18Gbps HDMI 2.0 Cable is a fantastic option. This cable is compatible with all of the latest technology innovations, such as HDMI 2.0b including 18 Gbps, UltraHD 4K 2160p, HD 2K 1080p, QHD 1440p,HDCP 2.2, 48-Bit deep color, audio return(ARC), Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio, and hot plugging. Featuring 24K high-quality gold-plated connectors and three-layer shielding for a smooth and clear picture, these HDMI cables are designed for HDMI 2.0, but still backward compatible with HDMI 1.4, 1.3, and 1.2, making them tremendously versatile and long-lasting.

Best Value HDMI Cable

From a value standpoint, this Twisted Veins HDMI Cable 10 ft, 2-Pack is virtually unbeatable. Supporting signals with up to 18Gbps bandwidth, 4K resolution, 60hz refresh rate, and HDR10, these cables from Twisted Veins will deliver crystal clear audio and video to any of your devices. It’s perfect for streaming systems or video game consoles, thanks to built-in high-speed ethernet capabilities. They’re made with a protective and flexible braided jacket, a tough-flex connector neck, and 24K gold plated contacts for long-lasting and reliable durability.

Best HDMI Cable for 3D Content

For an all-in-one HDMI cable and ethernet cord with a built-in signal boost for internet connection among multiple devices, this High Speed HDMI Cable from C&E is your best bet. This high-quality cable can reach up to 100 feet and support regular HD, 4K, and 3D TVs and movies, giving you stunning clarity every time. With ultra high-speed bandwidth support, audio return channel to combine audio and video channel in one cable and a built-in ethernet cord, it’s worth shelling out the extra money for this advanced do-it-all cable.