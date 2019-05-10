There’s a ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ scene that might be just as heartbreaking as ‘Endgame’

We expected Avengers: Endgame to break our hearts while delivering one of the most exciting MCU stories to date, and now that we saw it we can easily say it did all that. The Russos showed us that everything is possible in the Marvel universe, but it all comes at high cost. Yes, the Avengers win in this one, and that’s not really a spoiler. We never doubted that they would beat Thanos in Endgame. We only wondered what it would cost them to pull it off. It turns out that we’re not done with the heartache just yet, however, because something might happen in Spider-Home: Far From Home that will shake us to the core. Mind you, some Endgame spoilers follow below, so steer clear if you haven’t seen the movie.

The Avengers did what they set out to do; they snapped back all of the living beings that had vanished in Infinity War. But Natasha sacrificed her life for the Soul Stone, while Tony Stark used his own gauntlet to perform the same trick Thanos did, though Stark only eliminated Thanos and his allies from Earth when he gave his life.

Peter Parker was brought back to life alongside everyone else who died in Infinity War, and we got two heartbreaking scenes with Spider-Man and Iron Man, including Tony’s death.

Earlier this week, Sony finally released the second Far From Home and it dealt directly with what happened in Endgame. We’ve always known the new Spider-Man film takes place after Endgame in the MCU timeline, and the new trailer confirmed it. We also learned that the MCU timeline is Earth-616 thanks to a different clip from the movie that also explains Marvel’s multiverse.

In other words, you should expect Spider-Man 2 to be a little darker than the first installment. On a personal level, Peter is dealing with this tremendous loss. On a bigger scale, the world is still recovering from the shock of having all the departed return to life after five years of grieving.

Tom Holland, the actor who has spoiled plenty of Avengers secrets in the past, was careful not to reveal any Far From Home tidbits during an interview with SlashFilm, but he did reveal there’s a scene in the movie that we’re all going to hate:

Q: One of my favorite scenes in the first one, and it’s in huge part because it’s in a superhero movie and required no superpowers to be an awesome scene, was the scene in the car with Michael Keaton where he figures it out and it’s really suspenseful. Would you say there’s something equivalent to that, anything that you’ve read in the script or shot already where you’re like, ‘The suspense is high, no superpowers?’ Tom Holland: There’s a scene in this film where audiences will feel like they’ve been punched in the face. Even filming it, I remember walking out and watching it again on the monitors and asking Jon, ‘Are you sure that’s OK?’ and he’s like, ‘No, it’s not. People are going to hate this scene.’ But God, it’s pretty crazy. But it’s very similar in the way that it’s very tense, and it sort of whips the rug from underneath your feet. It’s pretty awesome.

If that’s not something that will make you want to watch Far From Home, then I don’t know what would. Because let’s face it, after that Endgame high, it’ll be brutal to return to MCU superhero movies that only feature a handful of beloved characters and even fewer heroes. That said, it’s unclear what that scene is or whether it ties to Endgame in any way.

Holland hasn’t revealed other details about the next MCU film, and he kept avoiding questions about how Tony Stark’s death affected Peter Parker:

Q: When you talk about bigger things happening, some pretty big things have happened. I know you can’t talk about if death might have changed him, but what kind of residual connections or changes or anything like that are there? Is it kind of like Iron Man 3, how Tony was having PTSD or is it something along those lines that we can expect? Tom Holland: That’s just a fancier worded version of his question. (laughs) You just really beat around the bush there. Next question.

Far From Home is the final film in the third phase of MCU films, so we should expect it to tease what comes next in Phase 4. The film premieres on July 2nd, so while you wait, you can check out the full interview with Tom Holland at this link.