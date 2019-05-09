iPhone 11 and 11 Max case leaks might confirm Apple’s biggest design change

With some four months to go until Apple unveils the 2019 iPhone series, we’re getting more and more leaks teasing specific design changes for this year’s iPhone generation. Before you get too excited about an entirely new iPhone design, you should know that all these leaks seem to suggest the same thing. Apple has planned a major camera upgrade for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11R, which will influence the phone’s rear design. But, overall, the phone will have almost the same design as the iPhone XS and iPhone XR phones. A couple of images showing purported iPhone 11 cases seem to reinforce existing rumors.

It’s not unusual to see accessory makers leak protective gear for iPhone models that technically don’t exist. It happens every year, like clockwork, in the months preceding Apple’s iPhone keynote. The clear cases in the following images were posted on SlashLeaks without sources.

Image Source: SlashLeaks

We’re looking at clear cases for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max that match what previous leaks have suggested.

The cases are virtually identical; the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 and the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Max will share the same design, just like the iPhone XS and XS Max before them.

iPhone users familiar with Apple’s devices will instantly recognize the two new iPhone 11 design features that will make it easy to tell the iPhone 11 and iPhone XS apart.

Image Source: SlashLeaks

On the back, we have a square-shaped cut-out in the left corner where the rumored triple-lens camera will be located. The second change concerns the mute button, which is expected to resemble the iPad’s design.

Everything else stays the same. We have the same all-screen design with a notch at the top, the same buttons placement, and the same Lightning port on the bottom.