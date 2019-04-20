This tiny RC car could absolutely destroy your car in a race

A 0-to-60 mph time of under three seconds is something that all but the most wealthy supercar owners are ever likely to enjoy. A 0-to-100 mph time of just over five seconds? Well now we’re in territory that few production automobiles have ever dared tread, but it’s all in a day’s work for RC enthusiasts who seek to achieve the most ludicrous speeds with their high-tech toys.

A recent video posted by YouTuber Innovation RC clearly demonstrates just how insane RC cars can be, with one of the pint-sized speed demons hitting an absolutely absurd speed of 124 mph in less than eight seconds, all while hauling a not-super-light action camera and traveling over what seems to be a fairly rough surface.

Radio-controlled vehicles used to be near the top of every kid’s wishlist, and perhaps some of them still are, but these aren’t your grandfather’s RC toys. These tiny cars are built with performance in mind, and enthusiasts regularly modify them in an effort to push the hardware to its absolute limit. They can set you back several hundreds of dollars, and that’s without any additional tuning or upgrades. But they’re fast… really, really fast.

Just check this out:

That’s 124 mph while hauling a camera that, if I had to guess, doesn’t look like the most aerodynamic thing in the world. Not to mention the fact that the pavement being raced on here appears to be anything but smooth. It’s easy to imagine this little car topping out at much higher speeds under ideal conditions, but it’s still an incredibly impressive run considering the circumstances.

In fact, in a subsequent video the same car can be seen hitting a top speed of 133 mph, though without a GoPro on board it’s a little bit less interesting to watch:

I want one. No, no. I need one.