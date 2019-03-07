Captain Marvel officially premieres on March 8th, although you can already watch the film in various countries. With that in mind, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that two of the most important scenes in the movies leaked. They were posted on Reddit and YouTube on Wednesday, where they remained for several hours before being taken down. These are of course the credits scenes that tie Captain Marvel to Infinity War and Endgame, scenes that many fans have been dying to see. If you don’t want any spoilers, then stay away from what’s about to follow because we’re going to tell you everything you need to know about Captain Marvel’s credits scenes.

It’s not that the main movie of Captain Marvel is any less important than the credits scenes. The film doesn’t only introduce a brand new Marvel hero who is supposed to lead the Avengers in the next phase of MCU films, but it also shows us the young Nick Fury, and explains how he came to be one of the most influential people on the planet. But because Captain Marvel is the only MCU movie that stands between us and Endgame, we definitely expected it to include some sort of connection to the upcoming Avengers adventure.

A few weeks ago when the film was screened for the first time, we heard there would be two credits scenes at the end of it.

One of them popped up on Reddit the other day, revealing how the surviving Avengers will first meet Captain Marvel after Fury pages her in Infinity War.

We see Natasha, Steve Rogers, Bruce Banner, and Rhodey inside the Avengers compound in the immediate aftermath of the snap. Cap is looking at screens that seem to offer a death estimate for Earth, and he says it’s a nightmare. Then Black Widow responds that she’s had better nightmares than that. Of interest is Rogers’ beard, which isn’t shown in any of the Endgame trailers. This is proof everything in this scene happens soon after the Wakanda battle. In this screenshot, we see Banner, Natasha, and Rogers looking at Fury’s pager — Rhodey is on Cap’s other side, but you can’t see him from this angle:

That’s when Rhodey interrupts them by saying that “that thing,” which is Fury’s sci-fi pager that’s featured at the start of the credits scene, has stopped whatever it was doing. That’s the cue for Banner to explain what’s going on, and we find out that they want to send the signal again. Natasha is dead set on learning who’s at the other end of the line because Fury sure knew who he was contacting. That’s when Captain Marvel appears out of thin air in front of them, asking where Fury is.

As I already told you in our earlier coverage, Captain Marvel has a different uniform in this scene than what we expect her to wear in the movie, which suggests she may be wearing upgraded armor. A Redditor was quick enough to capture a still from that scene.

What’s also clear from this credits scene is that even the best of spies have no idea who Fury may have contacted. Captain Marvel’s logo doesn’t appear to be on the screen of the pager, and we don’t see Natasha’s reaction when Captain Marvel appears. But it seems that Fury may not have trusted anybody enough to share this particular information — you know, in case of snap: Break glass, page Captain Marvel, win.

We then learn that Captain Marvel will return in Endgame.

The second Captain Marvel credits scene was posted on YouTube for a few hours before Disney had it removed it. It shows Carol’s cat Goose on Nick Fury’s desk at SHIELD. It’s the kind of austere office that would befit a regular desk jockey working for an intelligence agency. It looks nothing like the high-tech office Fury had back in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, when he was the head of the organization formerly known as SHIELD.

The camera doesn’t move, showing Goose as it fights what we assume to be a regular hairball. But the animal ends up spitting out the Tesseract, which contains the Space Stone. That’s a fantastic development and it confirms that Goose isn’t a cat, but an alien with remarkable powers. It also tells us that she has access to the Infinity Stone that’s been the bane of human existence on Earth for more than half a century.

It’s unclear why Goose has the Tesseract or why she spits it out on Fury’s desk. The animal will either come in contact with the artifact during Captain Marvel or get it from a different dimension. Back in the 1990s, which is when Captain Marvel occurs in the MCU timeline, the Tesseract should have been in SHIELD’s custody after being recovered from the ocean floor in Captain America: The First Avenger.

Image Source: YouTube

The most incredible development would be for Fury to have had access to a Tesseract of his own for all these years, although that seems highly unlikely considering all the action that involved the Space Stone in the years that would follow.

With all that in mind, there’s absolutely no reason to question the authenticity of these credits scenes, especially considering how fast they’ve been pulled off Reddit and YouTube. A different Redditor said that he or she “can confirm both end credits sequences. First is Endgame. Second is a joke a la 2nd scene of Ant-Man and The Wasp.” This Redditor, by the way, also explains what happens in the movie so you might want to avoid the post.

The following clip was recorded in a theater somewhere in Italy, and it shows both of the credits scenes. It’ll probably be removed by Disney as soon as they discover it, so watch it while you still can.