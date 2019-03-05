When it’s not busy making fun of Samsung’s latest smartphone, Lego happens to manufacture plenty of sets based on all sorts of stories, including tales from Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. Some of these Lego sets are based on the plot of the upcoming movie Avengers: Endgame, and they keep on leaking. A few days ago we saw an Endgame set that contained some spoilers, seemingly confirming previous leaks, and now we have two more unreleased Lego sets that could be based on pivotal scenes from Avengers 4. This time around, they reveal what could be brand new and pretty significant spoilers for the movie.



It all started a few months ago when an Instagram user provided details about a few unreleased Lego sets, including the Avengers Super Quinjet set that we saw a few days ago on Reddit for the first time.

The same December post also mentioned other Lego sets without showing any images, including the Iron Man Armor Room. A few other leaks that followed also showed Iron Man suits from the past in the form of Lego minifigs, which seemed to suggest we’d see those suits put to good use in Avengers 4.

The Redditor who showed us the new Quinjet set is back with a couple new posts, including one that shows Iron Man’s armor room. It’s called Iron Man Half of Armor and it features a bunch of Iron Man minifigs as well as Dum-E.

What’s even more interesting than that is the set that’s called Avengers Compound Battle, which shows some of the Avengers fighting it out against Thanos and his gang somewhere on Earth.

Until the Battle of Wakanda in Infinity War, Thanos never stepped foot on Earth — at least not that we know of.

The set in the image above shows Iron Man, Hulk, Captain Marvel, and Nebula facing Thanos. What’s interesting is that the Nebula minifig happens to be dressed in the same white armor suit that suggests the Avengers will travel back in time via the Quantum Realm. You might not see him immediately, but Ant-Man is also part of the set and you can find him if you check out the list of minifigs on the bottom. Spoiler: He’s really tiny.

Also, the Hulk minifig seems to be smiling, a change we were first tipped off about a few months ago. That’s supposedly a suggestion that Hulk’s about to see a significant transformation in Endgame. As for Thanos, he’s wielding both a strange hammer and the Infinity Gauntlet, so it’s unclear when this battle takes place.

Both Lego sets also include outriders, which seems to be a hint that they’re connected by the same plot. Thanos and his outriders may be attacking the Avengers HQ, which would be a good reason to activate those old Iron Man suits.

A different post on Reddit described the same alleged Lego toy sets a couple of days ago:

It’s always possible that the Avengers will face Thanos on Earth while traveling back in time, or at some point in the future. The Russo brothers recently said that toy leaks aren’t always indicative of the direction of a Marvel movie, so the action shown in these sets might not correspond with what happens in Endgame. Even so, Lego doesn’t just rely on its imagination to come up with movie-based sets. Also, people involved with Marvel movies have lied plenty of times in the past in an effort to prevent spoilers.

Avengers: Endgame launches on April 26th and we’ll probably see a bunch of Endgame-related Lego sets hit stores around the same time.