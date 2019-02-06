If you missed yesterday’s post covering the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on the day that were on sale for free, definitely go back and check it out because there are still a few freebies in there. Once you’re done with that, you’ll find six fresh apps in this post for Wednesday.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

btw – puzzle maze

Normally $0.99.

Engaing, innovative, minimal puzzle game with dozens of levels. The aim is simple: you need to move through the field and pickup all the circles. The problem is they are visible only on one of two colors – that’s why you should use toggles to switch the light. *** How to play *** The design is simple and there are different levels. A color line will enter in the field made of squares. The user needs to drag the line to collect the circles appear in that field. After collecting all the circles you need to exit from the field. After that, you will be on next level. You can also shift the line backward side. Gather all the circles and pass on next level. *** Features ***

• 88 unique levels

• Easy to play to refresh mind

• No target based labyrinth game

• Simple & user-friendly design

• You can mute sound & music in the setting option

• Labyrinth game with lots of different levels

• Relaxing sound and music Play btw and become great witness in the route game.

Dog Trainer with Whistle

$2.99 in-app purchase to remove ads and unlock pro features is currently free

Dog Trainer, Whistle & Clicker turns your iPhone into a simple and elegant Dog Trainer tool using Inbuilt Dog Whistle and Dog clicker. Dog Trainer offers a wide range of Training Lessons for Whistle training and Clicker Training(perhaps the only app to do so). Train your Dog better with various Animal Sounds and provide the best direction to your dog’s potential. Features : -> Dog Whistle with frequency range 0 – 40000 Hz.

-> Dog Clicker with multiple sounds.

-> Dog Trainer with best dog training methods.

-> Clicker Training to train your dog using the Clicker.

-> Whistle Training to train your dog using the Whistle.

-> iMessage Stickers – Exquisite range of Dog Stickers.

-> Animal Sounds – Sound effects of various animals to train your dog better.

System Activity Monitors

Normally $0.99.

The app monitors iOS activity like memory usage, battery life, used space, and device information. Great visuals like speedometer view, LED indicator, 3D bar charts, battery charging animation, LED flashing charger, provides you a rich visual views of your iOS device internals, like you have never seen before. $$ Over a million satisfied users of our apps $$ ## Few of our user TESTIMONIALS ##

$ Way cool

This is a terrific system tracker.

– Macquest $ Definitely get this App.!

Love the cool dashboard. Tells you what’s going on in the Apple brain in your iPad or iPhone. This App rules.

– Battyguy $ Simple App !

Great tool! Helps to keep your standby time ridiculously long and device running smoothly.

– Spader1969. $ I have tried many products like this one and so far I keep coming back to this one.

– Markeith3000 The System Activity Monitor, is the most comprehensive all in one health check app. on the App store, that monitors memory usage, battery performance, device information like IP address and hardware address, battery tips, all system information, and used space on the iOS device. You can use this app to accurately monitor your battery life, monitor memory in use, and used and free space. By appropriately charging the battery using this app to full charge, you can get a good battery life. KEY FEATURES: 1. Battery tips are shown to help save battery life while using the iPhone. 2. Tap battery to see the battery capacity for your favorite apps. 3. Shows the used and free space on your iPhone/iPod. 4. Shows the IP address acquired, and hardware address of your device. 5. Displays a long list of device information, like physical specs, hardware info, and many more. These are the different views on the App. Memory view: Shows the used and free iPhone memory available as used by other apps. This is shown in an excellent speedometer animation view. Double tap home button, and see other apps in use. Close out the other apps, and see the memory being reclaimed in this app, when the speedometer shows the free memory available increase. This has an LED indicator with blue, green, yellow and red colors indicating the amount of memory being used. Double tap the speedometer, to see a 3D bar view of the different break up of the memory used. Like, Free, Wired, Active and Inactive memory of your iOS device. Battery view: This view shows the battery available for discharge, how much time to recharge to make it full, and when it is charged to FULL, displays an indication, as “FULLY CHARGED”, as opposed to quick charge. It has glow panels on the top to let you know, how much battery is available. Tap the battery on the fill, to show the detailed break up of battery availability for 3G talk time, browsing, videos, games etc. Animated battery charging with current flashes inside the battery. Space used view: This is shown as a pie-chart that presents the used and free space available on your iOS device. Info view: Now it shows a lot more device information, like system information, camera information, display, hardware and physical characteristics. It shows whether you device is connected to Wi-Fi or cellular and its IP address.

Morseboard

Normally $0.99.

Make typing more interesting with Morseboard (and learn something useful while doing so). Morseboard replaces the standard keyboard with a Morse code keyboard! Whether you’re a Morse veteran or a total newbie, Morseboard is the best way to improve your skills. What users are saying:

“Amazing app! Two days ago I did not know morse code. Now I do! This app is now my favorite app on my phone.” – Eric1112578

“I -love- this keyboard. I’ve always wanted to learn morse code, but there was never a practical outlet. I’m slowly but surely learning. Thanks for taking the dive and building this thing! It rocks.” – Wooster

“I bought this to try to learn morse code. I think it is really fun and really helped me learn.” – MegSays

“Thank you so much for this… I’ve been waiting for somebody to produce a highly usable Morse keyboard since the release of iOS 8. You guys take the cake.” – WilliamBooth Morseboard actually Includes not one, but two Morse keyboards:

One with a single button, to be used like a traditional telegraph key;

And another one, with seperate buttons for a short signal (•) and a long one ( – ). With this one you can write, using Morse, faster and easier than ever before.

The latter can also be used as an iabmic keyer. And this is not all: the two keyboards come with an app that includes

– A morse dictionary

– A diagram that will help you to learn Morse

– Tips to learn Morse quickly

– Keyboard preferences, in which you can change

– The speed (Words per Minute), for both keyboards

– The sound settings

– Iambic on/off

– Auto capitalization enable/disable

– Auto space insertion enable/disable

…and more!

Pocket: Track Daily Spending

Normally $1.99.

Featured by Apple in “New Apps We Love” and reached #1 in Finance. A new, simple, and sleek budgeting app that keeps track of all your daily spending and shows a daily left-to-spend amount. CREATE & TRACK BUDGETS

• Create as many budgets as you want.

• Monthly, Weekly or Custom.

• We don’t limit you! NEW: EXPENSE TRACKER

•Create and track all of your expenses.

•See how much you spend Daily, Monthly and Overall.

•Unlimited amount of expenses. TRACK SPENDING & DEPOSITS

• Add as many spendings or deposits as you need.

• Forgot to add a spending or want to edit a previous one? That’s ok. Pocket allows you to add and edit spendings anytime.

• Planning a trip in advance? Add future spendings as well. ADD & EDIT DETAILS

• Take a picture of receipts, lists, or any item you need and store them with your spendings.

• Add a name and notes to your spendings.

• Use emojis as your budget icons. Feel like doing a spontaneous buy or want to grab some lunch with friends but need to know if you have enough? Open Pocket to see how much you can splurge.

Color Design

Normally $1.99.

do you want to find some good color?

or do you want to create your own color?

if so, the color design can help you solve these problems.

color design include more than 3000 colors and you can create your own color easily

