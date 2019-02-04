‘Avengers: Endgame’ and all the other trailers from the Super Bowl

Nobody can blame you if you haven’t paid attention to any of the expensive ads that aired during Super Bowl LIII, but you should catch up with some of them, and I’m talking, of course about new trailers for movies and TV shows. We’ve already shown you the new Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel made for the big game, but we have plenty of other trailers and TV shows that were featured during the commercial breaks.

Alita: Battle Angel

It’s not the romance you expect for Valentine’s Day, but Alita: Battle Angel does launch on February 14th. We’ve got a live-action sci-fi adventure based on a James Cameron script, focusing on Alita, a young woman who’s trying to figure out who she is and what her purpose is supposed to be.

Avengers: Endgame

Easily the most exciting trailer of the night, Endgame deliver plenty of puzzling footage. And it’s all new.

Captain Marvel

Coming out in early March, Captain Marvel will be this year’s first MCU movie, supposed to set up both Endgame and the future of the MCU

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

We’ve got a few Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark clips for you, and they’re all, well, scary. This horror movie comes out on August 9th,

Toy Story 4

Toy Story 4 is also a highly anticipated movie this year. The fourth and likely final story of the franchise premieres on June 21st, featuring some of the toys you’ve grown to love, but also new characters and new voices for them — Keanu Reeves, Jordan Peele, and Keegan-Michael Key being some of them.

Us

Speaking of Jordan Peele, his second horror movie will be out soon. Us launches on March 22nd, telling the story of a family who’s terrorized by their spooky doppelgangers.

Wonder Park

Toy Story 4 isn’t the only animated feature in this Super Bowl roundup. Wonder Park, out on March 15th will show you an amazing amusement park, based entirely on a girl’s imagination and creativity.

Game of Thrones

For some reason, HBO partnered up with Bud to promote the upcoming season of Game of Thrones, and that’s the only reason I’m including this Bud commercial in here.

Handmaid’s Tale

If there’s one other TV show I’m waiting to see this year, other than the one with dragons, that’s the third season of Handmaid’s Tale. Here’s a look at what’s coming next in this chilling dystopian story. Apparently, it’s time to wake up.

The Twilight Zone

It’s Peele time again, only this time we’re looking at a Twilight Zone reboot, with the actor hosting it.