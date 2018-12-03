We finally know when the first ‘Avengers 4’ trailer will premiere

A series of fresh reports say that the first Avengers 4 trailer, the one we didn’t get to see last Wednesday or on Black Friday a week before that, is finally about to be released. And one of these new reports says the first trailer will be shown on Wednesday morning, just two days after Marvel releases a brand new Captain Marvel trailer later today.

A few days ago, MCU Cosmic said that the Avengers 4 trailer would not drop on Friday or during the weekend, but Jeremy Conrad hinted that the trailer’s arrival was very close and that he was aware of the launch date:

I know everyone wants to know the exact date, but this time I won’t spoil the surprise. I will play nice and not anger the powers that be like I have in the past with previous trailer drops. That said, you really don’t have long to wait at this point. Patience is soon to be rewarded in ways you don’t expect.

A few days later, the same site told us that Jeremy Renner appeared at Tokyo Comic-Con over the weekend, where the actor teased that while he didn’t have a bow right now, he does have it in Avengers 4 and we’ll “be seeing some of it actually in a few days:”

Then SuperBroMovies said that Marvel has plans to release a new Captain Marvel on Monday, followed by the very first Avengers 4 trailer on Wednesday morning. Since then, we actually saw a TV spot confirming that the new Captain Marvel trailer is on the way, though there’s nothing similar to confirm the arrival of the first Avengers 4 trailer.

Ok now that it's out I CAN tweet about it… Avengers 4 trailer on Wednesday morning. We're so close. Just a little longer. — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) December 3, 2018

But it does look like Asad Ayaz, marketing chief for Disney and Marvel, thinks there might be something to these rumors:

Ayaz also confirmed the new Captain Marvel trailer on Twitter: