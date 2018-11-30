One of our favorite Avengers might not die in ‘Avengers 4’ after all

The first Avengers 4 trailer isn’t here yet, and we have no idea what the movie will be called since the Russo brothers refused to address any questions about the new film during a special Infinity War screening earlier this week. That’s also where we expected the first trailer to drop, but that didn’t happen. That doesn’t mean the Russo brothers have been quiet about the Avengers universe though, with Joe teasing that one of our favorite Avengers, a hero we thought might not make it through Avengers 4, will not die. That said, it’s not all good news, and we have no idea what it all means.

Let’s dial it back to early October when some of the Avengers 4 actors concluded reshoots for the film. That’s when Chris Evans had this to tweet about his last day of playing Captain America in the film:

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

At the time, we read that farewell message as a bad sign for Captain America. It seemed as if Evans was teasing Captain America’s death or some sort of sad ending for the oldest Avenger. The actor then went on the record to address the Captain America death rumors that followed the tweet above (via The Express):

I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in some way a spoiler. I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day, and it was the culmination of almost ten years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry. You feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I’d feel. And I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect, but I am neither confirming or denying anything!

This brings us to Russo’s recent interview with Associated Press where he addressed Captain America’s fate, teasing that the hero isn’t dead:

I think it was more emotional for him than it was us because he’s not done yet. I won’t explain what that means but fans will soon understand what I’m talking about.

Russo might not explain what it means, but I get the feeling that we’re not looking at a happy ending for Captain America. In the same interview, available below, Russo reminds us once again that he and his brother have been pushing the envelope with their MCU movies (two Captain America and two Avengers films) as they looked to surprise the audience with daring stories. We expect Avengers 4 to surprise us just as much as Infinity War did, and that includes witnessing plenty of heartache.

The full AP interview with Joe Russo follows below: