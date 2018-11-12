PlayStation’s Black Friday deals include a new PS4 bundle and discounted VR systems

Sony is the latest retailer to get a jump on revealing its Black Friday 2018 deals, which include everything from a $199 PS4 bundle to discounted PS VR systems, and more. The company revealed its deals lineup today, also teasing a TV spot that will start airing on Friday (which you can see in this post) and a slew of discounts that hopefully give gamers stuck inside and hiding out from the cold — or those who are eager to shop during this busy retail season and will be hunting for value — plenty of goodies to capture their attention.

The sales start Nov. 16 in the US and Nov. 22 in Canada, and according to a post on the PlayStation Blog, highlights include a PS4 bundle that includes a 1TB jet-black version of the console with a matching DualShock 4 controller and a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac. It will retail for $199 in the US.

Meanwhile, Sony will also be offering select DualShock 4 wireless controllers for $39.99 in the US at participating retailers. “Now, you can customize the look of your gaming set-up with a wide variety of colors, ranging from the new Blue Camouflage color to Magma Red, Midnight Blue, Gold and Crystal for a great price,” the company touts about the controllers. PlayStation VR systems will also be available for $199.99 at participating retailers, and Sony recommends pairing them with newly released titles like Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Firewall and Creed: Rise to Glory, along with upcoming titles like Borderlands 2 VR.

Also, Sony is offering discounted 12-month memberships to PlayStation Plus, in addition to deals on popular game titles that will be offered through the PlayStation Store November 16-27.

As if you needed a reminder, you’ll want to hit up the local store of your choice like Best Buy or Target as early as you can on Black Friday, which is coming up on Nov. 23, if you decide to wait that long. Some stores in some areas will open the day before, on Thanksgiving. And plenty of retailers will hook you up with deals in the days leading up to Black Friday itself.