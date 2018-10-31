Two ‘dead’ Avengers will get their own TV show on Disney’s streaming service

There’s no question at this point that several of the dead Avengers in Infinity War will return to life once the remaining heroes beat Thanos and undo the Snap in Avengers 4, but we’ve got one more piece of evidence that seems to suggest the Infinity War deaths aren’t permanent. Two of the superheroes who died in Infinity War are going to get their own TV series over at Disney’s streaming service, a new report notes.

Both Falcon and Winter Soldier perished after the Snap, but they’ll join forces in a limited TV series soon, according to Variety. Malcolm Spellman will apparently write the series, which is expected to be six to eight episodes long just like other Marvel series coming to Disney’s streaming service. Variety previously reported that Marvel and Disney are working on multiple TV series that will focus on the Avengers heroes who never got their standalone films. Characters including Loki and Scarlet Witch were the first rumored to star in their own series.

The report also notes that Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige will produce the shows and that they’ll have bigger budgets than other Marvel television projects, such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Variety doesn’t say whether Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will reprise their roles as Falcon and Winter Soldier, respectively. But it wouldn’t make much sense to cast other actors for these roles, given that both Mackie and Stan have appeared in many MCU films already, including Infinity War last year.

Netflix recently canceled two Marvel TV series, Iron Fist and Luke Cage, while two other Marvel series — Jessica Jones and The Punisher — have been renewed for new series on Netflix. More Daredevil is still up in the air.