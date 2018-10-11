How to download the ‘Fortnite’ beta on Android, now open to everyone

It took a while, but the Fortnite Android Beta is finally available to everyone, regardless of device. The beta launched on Android alongside Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 in August. For the first few months, only owners of recent Samsung devices were able to download the game, but on Thursday, developer Epic Games announced that anyone with a compatible device can download the game for free and start playing — no invite necessary.

The only catch is that you won’t find Fortnite on the Google Play store. Instead, you have to visit Fortnite.com/Android on your Android device (or scan the QR code on this site) and sideload the app on to your phone or tablet. It’s slightly annoying, but it’s the only way to get Fortnite installed on your Android device.

Epic Games also provided a list of specifications that it recommends for devices running the game:

OS: Recommended Android 8.0 or higher, 64 bit

RAM: Recommended 4GB or higher

GPU: Adreno 530 or higher, Mali-G71 MP20, Mali-G72 MP12 or higher

There’s a more complete list of all the compatible devices on the Fortnite website, including recent flagships like the OnePlus 6, Google Pixel and Pixel 2, LG V30, HTC U12+, Sony Xperia XZ3, and the Razer Phone. Basically, if you own a flagship phone that came out at any point in the last two years, you’re probably set to run Fortnite.

Fortnite is also available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac, and iOS. By default, iOS and Android players will only be matched with other mobile players, but it is possible to cross-play with other platforms as well.