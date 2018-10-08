Galaxy S10 color options and processor details leaked

We’ve got a whole bunch of Android phones launching this month, but none of them is the kind of hot Samsung phones fans expect. Samsung’s foldable handset might be unveiled in November, and the Galaxy S10 will launch in January at the earliest, according to some reports. However, a couple of new rumors mention a couple details about Samsung’s next big thing, including color options and processor details.

Both rumors originate from well-known leaker Ice Universe, who’s been sharing on social media information about unreleased mobile devices, with a special focus on Samsung phones, for a few years now.

Back in August, he claimed to know the candidate colors of the Galaxy S10, which is codenamed Beyond.

“Beyond” candidate colors: black, white, green, silver, pink. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 22, 2018

AllAboutSamsung followed up on the tweet above, providing the supposedly final color choices for the Galaxy S10. These are black, white, green, silver/gray, and pink:

We (@AllAboutSamsung) can confirm that the #GalaxyS10 ak a "Beyond" will be available in Black, White, Green, Silver/Grey and Pink https://t.co/RnGQvzfLsV — SamsungMobile.News | Max (@Samsung_News_) October 8, 2018

The same Ice posted a different tidbit on Twitter, a screenshot of a Samsung job listing that hints Samsung is working on a second-generation NPU design. NPU, short for Neural Processing Unit, is what should handle the Galaxy S10’s various artificial intelligence (AI) features.

Samsung may have completed its second-generation NPU architecture internally, which may be piggybacked on the Exynos 9820 processor. pic.twitter.com/kIUNZkQSRc — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 6, 2018

The Galaxy S10 is expected to pack 7nm processors made by Samsung and Qualcomm, including the Exynos 9820 and the Snapdragon 855/8150. The NPU will likely be a highlight of these new chips because Samsung will want to compare its AI against Apple and Huawei’s NPUs.

Currently, only two 7nm chips exist, including Apple A12 Bionic that powers all three 2018 iPhones, and the Kirin 980 that will be found inside the Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20. The A12 packs a brand new Apple Neural Engine featuring eight cores, up from two that allows it to run up to five trillion operations per second, up from 600 billion for the A11. Huawei’s second-gen NPU is supposed to be 2.2 times faster than the Kirin 970 NPU, and three times faster than the A11.