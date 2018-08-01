Zach Epstein
August 1st, 2018 at 8:39 AM

August is always a bittersweet month. On one hand, the weather is gorgeous and it’s the perfect time for a vacation. On the other hand, the summer is winding down and students will be back in school before they know it. If there’s one saving grace, it may be the fact that Netflix is premiering a ton of new original content this month. In fact in terms of volume, August will be the biggest month of the year so far with a whopping 47 new original movies, TV show seasons, and specials set to debut.

There’s absolutely no question that the most hotly anticipated new original set to be released by Netflix in August is season 2 of Ozark. This multiple Emmy-nominated drama starring Jason Bateman blew us away when it premiered last year, and we cannot wait to see what happens when things escalate in the second season. Sadly, however, we’re going to have to wait because it doesn’t hit Netflix until the very last day of August.

There are 46 other new originals that will premiere before then to tide us over, and you’ll find the complete list of Netflix originals below. There’s also plenty of great third-party content coming to Netflix in August, such as Constantine, No Country for Old MenMillion Dollar Baby, a Lord of the Rings movie, and season 2 of The Good Place. Check out the full list right here.

Streaming August 1st

Streaming August 3rd

Streaming August 4th

  • Flavors of Youth: International Version– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Mr. Sunshine (Streaming Every Saturday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • On Children– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming August 9th

  • Perdida– NETFLIX FILM

Streaming August 10th

Streaming August 17th

Streaming August 19th

Streaming August 23rd

  • Deadwind– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Follow This— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming August 24th

Streaming August 31st

