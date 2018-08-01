August is always a bittersweet month. On one hand, the weather is gorgeous and it’s the perfect time for a vacation. On the other hand, the summer is winding down and students will be back in school before they know it. If there’s one saving grace, it may be the fact that Netflix is premiering a ton of new original content this month. In fact in terms of volume, August will be the biggest month of the year so far with a whopping 47 new original movies, TV show seasons, and specials set to debut.
There’s absolutely no question that the most hotly anticipated new original set to be released by Netflix in August is season 2 of Ozark. This multiple Emmy-nominated drama starring Jason Bateman blew us away when it premiered last year, and we cannot wait to see what happens when things escalate in the second season. Sadly, however, we’re going to have to wait because it doesn’t hit Netflix until the very last day of August.
There are 46 other new originals that will premiere before then to tide us over, and you’ll find the complete list of Netflix originals below. There’s also plenty of great third-party content coming to Netflix in August, such as Constantine, No Country for Old Men, Million Dollar Baby, a Lord of the Rings movie, and season 2 of The Good Place. Check out the full list right here.
Streaming August 1st
- Switched— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 3rd
- Brij Mohan Amar Rahe— NETFLIX FILM
- Cocaine Coast— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- I AM A KILLER— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Like Father— NETFLIX FILM
- Marching Orders— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 4th
- Flavors of Youth: International Version– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mr. Sunshine (Streaming Every Saturday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- On Children– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 9th
- Perdida– NETFLIX FILM
Streaming August 10th
- 72 Dangerous Animals: Asia— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Afflicted– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- All About the Washingtons— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Demetri Martin: The Overthinker— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Insatiable— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La casa de las flores— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Million Pound Menu— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society— NETFLIX FILM
- The Package— NETFLIX FILM
- The Ponysitters Club— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Zion— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 17th
- Disenchantment— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Magic for Humans— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Pinky Malinky— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 6— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Stay Here— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Motive– NETFLIX FILM
- To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before— NETFLIX FILM
- Ultraviolet— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 19th
- The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 23rd
- Deadwind– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Follow This— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 24th
- Ask the StoryBots: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bert Kreischer: Secret Time— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ghoul— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The After Party— NETFLIX FILM
- The Innocents— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming August 31st
- Inside the Criminal Mind– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ozark: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Paradise PD— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Comedy Lineup: Part 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Laws of Thermodynamics– NETFLIX FILM
- Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Undercover Law– NETFLIX ORIGINAL