Tesla grants man suffering from terminal cancer his final wish: A brand new Model 3

Amidst the seemingly endless stream of chaos and negativity that currently dominates our news cycle, it’s nice to see an uplifting and touching story surface to the top every once in a while. In a tale that’s equal parts sad and heartwarming, Tesla this week prioritized the delivery of a Model 3 to an early reservation holder who unfortunately is suffering from terminal cancer. The man, who we only know by his Tesla Motor Club handle Graniteds, was worried that he wouldn’t receive his Model 3 in time given that Model 3 production has been coming along much slower than anticipated. Indeed, Tesla still hasn’t started to deliver units to non-employee reservation holders.

As to how the story unfolded, well, that’s an interesting saga in and of itself.

Last month, a rumor surfaced claiming that regular Model 3 deliveries might begin in November. In turn, Graniteds posted the following on the Tesla Motors Club forum.

“Well, I’d love to see November deliveries!” Graniteds wrote, “I have a terminal stage 4 cancer and have been told I may only 3-4 months to live. The last thing on my bucket list is our Model 3 and I’d like to have a few days to experience and enjoy it. I wonder if there is any flexibility in the queue?”

Speaking to Inverse, the man — who opted to keep his real name private — explained that he’s suffering from Chondrosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

By late November, the post was brought to the attention of a human resources employee at Tesla. Quickly, wheels were set in motion to get Graniteds his Model 3 as quickly as possible. After choosing the exact configuration he wanted, Tesla pulled through in the clutch and delivered the Model 3 to Graniteds this week. Tesla also gave him a private factory tour, as detailed via the tweets below.

3) I asked @DevinaKSingh, a friend who works for Tesla & owns a Model 3, if she'd show off her car so he could experience it at least. On 11/25, she was at his house, insisting he drive the car hard. (Check the Tesla grin.) pic.twitter.com/5mIEQs1Hle — Bonnie Norman (@bonnienorman) December 13, 2017

4) I sent the photos and story to #Tesla on 11/26. A few mountains were moved. And the very next day, he was asked to configure his Model 3. :) — Bonnie Norman (@bonnienorman) December 13, 2017

5) HE TOOK DELIVERY TODAY!!!! And a huge crew turned out to make this a crazy special day <3. — Bonnie Norman (@bonnienorman) December 13, 2017

6) Private factory tour, intros around, everyone grinning to be part of this. No one from Tesla looking to publicize, everyone involved with the purest of intentions. — Bonnie Norman (@bonnienorman) December 13, 2017

7) Oh! And he and his wife have their new Model 3. Lots of tears around. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays. My heart is full. Thanks everyone @Tesla. Thanks especially to @DevinaKSingh and @jonmcneill . We make an awesome team. pic.twitter.com/QChhxKX8hV — Bonnie Norman (@bonnienorman) December 13, 2017

A heartwarming story, if there ever was one.