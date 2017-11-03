iPhone X rumors have been swirling for so long that it was beginning to feel like this day would never come. But alas, iPhone X release day is here and people are finally getting their hands on Apple’s hotly anticipated tenth-anniversary iPhone. Now, we can expect the exact same cycle to commence that we see each and every year with new iPhone releases. A brief period of giddy euphoria will be followed by panic as people start to discover things they don’t like about the phone. There might even be a problem or two that Apple has to address in a future software update. Panic! Hysteria! Apple is doomed! Then, like clockwork, people will forget all about these little issues and go back to enjoying their new iPhones.

The emotional roller coaster surrounding iPhone launches is beyond predictable, and it happens each and every year. What we haven’t seen in the last couple of years, however, were the huge lines that used to accompany each new iPhone release. Thanks to pent-up demand for the redesigned iPhone since 2014, swarms of eager Apple fans flocked to Apple stores around the world. In this post, we’ll take a look photos from across the globe as fans flocked to Apple stores in hopes of picking up a new iPhone X.

First up, we have a bunch of photos from Apple of lines forming in China, Dubai, Singapore, Tokyo, and elsewhere. That’s right, the new Apple can no longer trust its pals in the press to paint a positive picture of iPhone demand, so it’s helping things along.

Here are some photos from Shutterstock photographers:

Image Source: CHRISTOPHER JUE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Image Source: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Image Source: ARMANDO BABANI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Image Source: Asanka Ratnayake/REX/Shutterstock

And here are a bunch of images and videos from Twitter:

The crowd this morning at the Dubai Mall #Apple Store for the launch of the #iPhoneX pic.twitter.com/sBpj0rx7Pc — Gulf News Business (@GulfNewsBiz) November 3, 2017

The scene at Apple Store Singapore 30 min before iPhone X goes on sale. Not even rain could keep this crowd from swelling #GadgetMatchLIVE pic.twitter.com/r324ZfKwm1 — Michael Josh (@michaeljosh) November 2, 2017

The scene at Apple Store Singapore 30 min before iPhone X goes on sale. Not even rain could keep this crowd from swelling #GadgetMatchLIVE pic.twitter.com/r324ZfKwm1 — Michael Josh (@michaeljosh) November 2, 2017

Apple workers just came outside to get the crowd pumped up for the release of the new #iPhoneX. Less than 2 hours before the doors open up. pic.twitter.com/00Qk4ran8L — Ryan Hughes (@ABC7Hughes) November 3, 2017

Get ready..it's almost time to release the #IPhoneX !! @apple employees at the @Crossgates_Mall are pumping up the crowd. Doors open at 8am pic.twitter.com/WXWMZ4e3io — Leanne DeRosa (@CBS6Leanne) November 3, 2017

Singapore Apple Store iPhone X crowd is forming: pic.twitter.com/yXlC6K5cma — Chris Lacy (@chrismlacy) November 3, 2017

Flagship on 5th $AAPL snakes 3x along 58th then crosses Madison rather than wrapping north. pic.twitter.com/7lPdlZ7nfz — Walt Piecyk (@WaltBTIG) November 3, 2017

We’ll update this post periodically throughout the morning with new photos and videos.