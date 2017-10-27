Special Fios deal gets you Fios Gigabit Connection, TV and phone for the price of internet alone

This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

Why are so many people cutting the cord these days? It’s not a trick question, the answer is obvious: they want to save money. Cable rates have outpaced inflation by a large margin over the past two decades, according to the FCC. For a while, there was nothing anyone could do — if you wanted internet and TV service, you had to pay the price. Now that there are alternatives, however, people are seeking them out and taking advantage of them.

Of course, using any of the lower-cost streaming services out there means you still have to pay for internet, but low speeds at cut-rate prices just won’t do if you want a reliable, virtually buffer-free viewing experience. And if you are multitasking on other devices or have a household full of streamers, then you definitely need bandwidth.

What if we told you that there’s a way to get internet service that’s probably three or four times faster than your current service along with a TV and home phone bundle, on a network with 99.9% reliability, all for likely ? What if we told you that you can also get 2 years of HBO 2 years of multi-room DVR service as well at no extra charge when you sign a two-year agreement. Well, it just so happens that there’s a Fios deal that’s available and it’s exactly what you’ve been dreaming of.

For $79.99 per month you get Fios Gigabit Connection (with internet speeds up to 940/880 Mbps) as well as a Custom TV package and home phone service. On top of that, you can choose between 2 years of HBO or 2 years of multi-room DVR service included.

Here’s a breakdown, just to ensure that you didn’t miss anything:

Download speeds up to 940 Mbps

Upload speeds up to 880 Mbps

Custom TV package (choose from seven channel packages

Phone service

HBO free for 2 years or multi-room DVR service free for 2 years with agreement

This new deal is live right now and it’s only available for a limited time. Head over to the Fios website to learn more and sign up.

If you’d rather not sign a 2-year agreement, Fios has many other options for you. The first we are highlighting gets you Fios Gigabit Connection for $79.99 per month with no annual contract, which is still a great deal if all you need is lightning-fast internet service. The second option if you’re on a budget includes Fios 50/50 Mbps Internet with equal download and upload speeds starting at just $39.99 per month plus taxes, equipment charges and other fees..

**Must provide documentation and maintain Verizon service for 90 days