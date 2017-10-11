Terrifying footage shows what it’s like inside a bus during a rollover crash

Bus rides are typically pretty boring. Cruising along in a big, slow metal tube offers the perfect opportunity to catch a name or do a bit of reading. That is, unless an out-of-control driver violently slams into the side of your ride, sending it sliding off the road and eventually toppling over. Passengers aboard a fully-packed bus in China’s Zhuzhou City recently found themselves in that exact situation, and cameras inside the vehicle captured the insanity as it unfolded.

As you can see in the video below, a white car appears alongside the bus as it makes its way down the freeway. The car appears to lose control immediately, swaying to the left before veering back sharply to the right, causing it to collide with the bus. Despite the best efforts of the bus driver, the vehicle is thrown towards the shoulder of the road, eventually tipping over onto its side.

Video from inside the cabin of the bus is both mesmerizing and terrifying. The passengers, most of whom are either dozing off or occupying themselves with their phones or reading material, are jolted before being thrown to one side of the cabin by the force of the bus hitting the ground.

Amazingly, only one passenger reported injuries from the crash. Whatever unfortunate circumstances caused the white car to lose control haven’t been reported in detail, but both the car and the bus sustained significant damage. If nothing else, this video is a fantastic reminder that no matter what kind of vehicle you’re traveling in, seatbelts are a great idea!