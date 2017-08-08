See how ‘Game of Thrones’ pulled off one of its most impressive battles to date

Spoilers! Many spoilers ahead!

You’ve been warned, just in case you haven’t found the time to watch season 7’s fourth episode yet. If you did see Sunday’s installment, then this is the next Game of Thrones clip you need to watch.

I’m sure I’m going to say this at least one more time during this season, but Sunday’s battle was the biggest and most impressive battle we’ve had in Game of Thrones so far.

Yes, it’s even better than Battle of the Bastards, and that was a glorious fight. It’s so good, you’ll get goosebumps watching it. It’s so good, you’ll want to rewatch it only to get goosebumps again.

Just like the Battle of the Bastards, the “Loot Train Attack” isn’t all CGI. Yes, Drogon is now a dragon the size of a jumbo jet that’s wreaking havoc in Westeros, but many of the stunts are real. We’re looking at men riding horses and shooting arrows at the same time. We’re looking at 20 people catching fire at the same time, a record for TV shows. We’re looking at cameras being flung in the air to replicate the first-person point of view of a dragon. We’re looking at real explosions.

That’s the incredible battle from episode 4, and HBO posted a 13-minute video that tells the story behind that battle. Yes, you’ll get goosebumps again, just watch it now:

Oh, and by the way, we’re also looking at Jaime sinking in full war gear at the end of this epic episode, but that’s not something the video explains — read The New York Times’ interview with actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau for that story.