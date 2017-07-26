Every PS4, PS3 and PS Vita game you can download for free in August

After steamrolling through the first few months of 2017 with one of the most impressive streaks of quality game releases in recent memory, the onslaught of games for the PS4 has finally slowed down. It’s given gamers a chance to catch their breath before the holiday season, but if you’re desperate for more games, you can always depend on the PlayStation Plus free games of the month.

On Wednesday, Sony revealed the latest batch of PS4, PS3 and PS Vita games that will be available free of charge to PS Plus subscribers in August. PS4 owners will be able to grab the excellent third-person shooter Just Cause 3 as well as the standalone Assassin’s Creed adventure, Freedom Cry.

PS3 owners will be treated to co-op digging adventure game Super Motherload and a 3D remake of Snake called Snakeball. Finally, the PS Vita holdouts will get down-scrolling shooter Downwell and a game about a hungover office employee who has to get to his desk without being seen called Level 22:

Just Cause 3 | PS4

| PS4 Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry | PS4

| PS4 Super Motherload | PS3

| PS3 Snakeball | PS3

| PS3 Downwell | PS Vita (Cross Buy on PS4)

| PS Vita (Cross Buy on PS4) Level 22 | PS Vita

All six of the games listed above will be free to download starting on Tuesday, August 1st. Just remember that you need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You will also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free while you had a PS Plus subscription.