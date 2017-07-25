Elon Musk throws shade at Zuckerberg, says Facebook boss doesn’t understand AI

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have a lot in common. Both were founding members of incredibly successful companies, are rich beyond measure thanks to those companies, and have great interest in the fields of artificial intelligence. That said, they don’t exactly see eye-to-eye on that last topic, and Musk just took to Twitter to cast a bit of shade on his fellow billionaire regarding their disagreements on how AI could shape the future of humanity.

Elon Musk — despite being a futuristic super villain who was sent back in time to usher forth an age of ridiculously fast electric cars, commercial space trips, and big holes in the ground — has been one of the biggest supporters of a measured, cautious approach to artificial intelligence. He’s warned of the potential dangers of ultra-smart AI, and suggested that if we don’t take precautions, the sci-fi plot of a robot apocalypse could very well become reality.

Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t agree with Musk’s stance, and has called the warnings “irresponsible,” believing that hindering the advancement of AI is a disservice to humanity. Musk’s response is essentially that Zuckerberg doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

I've talked to Mark about this. His understanding of the subject is limited. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2017

As you might expect, the public back-and-forth between these two tech giants is pretty entertaining for the folks on Twitter, and their responses are spot on.

Musk also teased the release of a movie on the subject of AI advancement and its potential dangers, though he didn’t offer any specifics on when it would actually see the light of day.